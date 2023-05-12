News from the week
-
Dollar rebounds from CPI low, bond yields extend drop after US super core inflation slowed to 5.1% yoy.
-
In April. SOFR futures bump up Fed cuts to 80bp in 2H. Technical ‘death cross’ flags risk of deeper fall in UST 10y yield and IRS.
-
Day ahead: UK GDP forecast MoM 0.1%. US Import and Export price index.
-
US Treasury Secretary Yellen at G7: default would spark global downturn, risk undermining US global economic leadership and raise questions about our ability to defend our national security interests.
-
China CPI slows to 0.1% yoy in April from 0.7% in March, core unchanged at 0.7%. PPI deflation accelerates to 3.6%% from 2.5%.
-
Nikkei flat, Euro Stoxx futures +0.3%, EUR 10y IRS -2bp at 2.93%, Brent crude +1% at $77.2/b, Gold +0.2% at $2,031/oz.
Market overview
-
EUR/USD: 1.0928 – 1.0998 overnight range. Spot near 4-0week low as US CPI bounce unravels, implied vol lowest since Feb22. Support 1.0900, resistance 1.1130. Option expiry at 1.10 (€1.6bn). ECB speak and US jobless claims, PPI in focus for bond spreads.
-
USD/JPY: 133.89 – 134.40 overnight range. Spot slips below 134 on 20bp compression in 2y UST/JGB spread post US CPI. Support 133.76, resistance 137.00. Option expiry at 134.00 ($910mn). The current account surplus widened a fraction to ¥2.278bn in March.
-
GBP/USD: 1.2575 – 1.2641 overnight range. Cable slips on p/t before BoE. SG forecast +25bp to 4.50%, Dhingra and Tenreyro likely to repeat vote for no change. Signal of pause in statement could trigger deeper pullback. Support 1.2440, resistance 1.2670.
-
AUD/USD: 0.6731 – 0.6796 overnight range. Spot retraces towards 200dma (0.6724) on broader dollar bounce. Australia and China trade ministers meet today, normalisation in trade could be boon for the currency. EUR/AUD battles deeper drop around 1.62.
Outlook
Bond yields and swaps in the US and Europe stayed lower overnight after they fell yesterday in response to the decline in US super core inflation to the lowest level since July last year. Prices for core services ex-housing moderated to 5.1% yoy in April from 5.8% in March, the lowest since last July. Put differently, the pace of deceleration or second derivative more than doubled from 0.3ppt to 0.7ppt. This sends a reassuring message for the Fed that it can pause in June (as I have mention on my precious blog “FED will pause in June”.
Just four days ago, the situation was different as a remarkable increase in employment and an unexpected drop in the unemployment rate led to a surge in yields, sparking debates among investors about the possibility of a pause. However, yesterday, those doubts were completely dispelled. Despite some positive developments, there were also some less favourable aspects. The recent rise in rent, with an annual increase of 8.1%, and a significant 4.4% month-on-month jump in used-car prices indicate strong demand that is supporting prices. Even so, these factors did not prevent SOFR futures from adjusting the cumulative easing projection for the year-end, increasing it from 71bp to 80bp following the release of the data. Yields across the curve retreated, and the significance of this was emphasized by the hesitation of 2-year and 10-year cash yields near the 200-day moving average. Yields may experience further volatility in the short term as market sentiment oscillates in response to incoming data, compounded by concerns over the approaching debt ceiling in early June. From a technical perspective, the "death cross" phenomenon, where the 50-day moving average falls below the 200-day moving average, is still relevant for 10-year yields and swaps, suggesting potential further downside. The outcome after the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI) and weekly jobless claims today remains to be seen in the markets with ongoing momentum.
This content may have been written by a third party. ACY makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied by any third-party. This content is information only, and does not constitute financial, investment or other advice on which you can rely.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2500 area after mixed UK data
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and retreated to the 1.2500 area in the European morning on Friday. The data from the UK showed that GDP contracted 0.3% in March. On a positive note, Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production both expanded 0.7% in the same period.
EUR/USD pares weekly loss above 1.0900 amid US debt ceiling woes ahead of inflation cues
EUR/USD retreats from an intraday high of 1.0925 but stays sluggish during early Friday in Europe as traders lick their wounds on the way to posting the biggest weekly loss in three months.
Gold: For how long can defend 21 DMA support? Premium
Gold price is falling for the third straight day this Friday, hitting the lowest level in five days near $2,010. Gold sellers remain in control, as the United States Dollar (USD) clings to recovery gains amid a cautious market mood.
Blow to meme coins as Musk announced plans to step down as Twitter CEO
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed plans to exit from Twitter’s apex office with the election of a new executive. Dogecoin price reacted to the news with a 2% downswing before a quick recovery.
Diverging core inflation trends
Inflation drivers continue to paint a mixed picture, but inflation is likely to head lower through 2023 in the US and euro area. Price pressures from food, freight and energy have clearly eased.