Daily Forex Outlook: What you need to know for Wednesday
Key Headlines Last 24h - By Chronological Order -
Spanish King Felipe VI: Catalan authorities have disparaged democratic values
Madrid and Catalonia, what's next? - Deutsche Bank
We see the RBA lifting its cash rate in early 2018 - HSBC
BoC's Leduc: Significant challenges remain with Canadian productivity still "well below" US
US stocks continue scaling higher, clock fresh record highs
UK Brexit Sec. Davis: Will be ready for alternative if UK fails to secure good deal
UK Trade Sec Fox: Frustrated that EU partners not willing to talk trade
Russia's Novak: No immediate need to talk about additional output cuts
Spain: Political chaos persists - Rabobank
UK construction PMI returns to contraction in Sept, a big miss on expectations
EU’s Juncker: Still too much lack of Brexit clarity
RBA: No fireworks offered – TDS
Market Drivers and Main Movers
- Amid lack of 1st tier US data, the USD gave back some of its gains vs EUR, AUD, CAD, while keeps making further progress vs GBP, JPY, NZD. The absence of major USD-related news (neither on the fundamental nor geopolitical front) was reflected in the confined $5 range seen in Gold, orbiting timidly around $1,270.00, with the same tempered activity in Oil, modestly lower en-route to test the $50.00 (200-DMA) handle within the context of a daily bullish structure.
- US rates traded lower on Tuesday, as the market appears to price-in even odds of a neck to neck race between Powell and Warsh as candidates for next year's FedChair position. In the equities front, the ebullient mood continues, with the S&P 500 at fresh year highs; the lack of any further escalation in the North Korean missile crisis, coupled with Trump's trade rally in full resurrection amid easier financial conditions, are key elements propelling riskier assets.
- The Euro keeps finding solid bid every time 1.17 is approached, with today's close near 1.1750 providing more evidence of the stubbornness to reinstate longs at the aforementioned level. EUR/USD price action resembles the familiar buying activity seen around the same vicinity back in August, the origin of its latest macro rally before encountering what has so far proven to be a nut too tough to crack at 1.20. Political woes in Germany and Spain in recent weeks, as ING notes, "have provided a reality check on the way investors view EZ political risks."
- GBP continues pressured on poor UK data (UK construction PMI miss), which adds to Brexit and political uncertainty. Moreover, even if buyers can still find on a hawkish BOE certain relief, the toxic combination of weak UK growth and higher inflation is a dreaded prospect for the UK; no Central Bank wishes to be confronted with stagflation. Declining UK bond yields also reflects a certain unwind of belief towards an imminent tightening cycle by the BOE.
- As per high-beta carry trades aka commodity currencies (AUD, NZD, CAD), the Aussie found decent buyers at 0.78 once again, after the RBA left the cash rate unchanged at 1.50%, in line with unanimous consensus. According to TDS Economists, "the RBA changed a few- paragraphs, but the spirit of today’s statement differs little from the message that RBA officials have provided in the last two weeks – optimistic but not hawkish."
- NZD recorded losses across the boars after Fonterra's dairy auction disappointed a market still anticipating higher milk supply. According to ANZ: "The latest dairy auction disappointed and it may now take more than a New Zealand production downgrade and reduced GDT volumes to hold the milk price at $6.75/kg MS. Prices fell for all products, apart from cheese."
- Heading into Wed, all key events are scheduled for late in the US session. At 16:15 GMT, ECB’s Draghi speaks at the inauguration of the ECB Visitor Centre in Frankfurt. At 18:30 GMT, BoE Dep Gov Sam Woods gives a Speech at Mansion House, London. At 19:15 GMT, Fed Chair Yellen is scheduled to speak at the Fed Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Lastly, a non-monetary ECB Governing Council meeting - no rates announced - also takes place. Earlier in Europe, PMIs froms everal countries in Europe will be released, including FR, DE, UK, SP, IT.
Events on Wednesday
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.