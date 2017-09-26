Daily Forex Outlook: What you need to know for Wednesday

Rates Table (20 GMT)

Key Headlines - By Chronological Order -

Where now for Federal Reserve policy? - ING

US Aide: US Senate Will Not Vote On Graham Cassidy Health Bill

US New Home Sales decline in August - Wells Fargo

Gold dropped heavily on Yellen, back below $1,300 level

Fed's Yellen: Currently not considering changing inflation target

Fed's Yellen: U.S. labour market is getting tighter

78% chance of Fed hike at Dec meeting - CME Group's FedWatch

Yellen crossing the wires (dollar strength) "Uncertainties strengthen case for gradual rate hikes" - RTRS

Fed's Bostic: Open-minded about December rate increase

EUR/USD: choppy on Yellen - is she being hawkish or dovish?

DXY invigorated by Fed's Yellen remarks

US Consumer Confidence: Hurricanes weigh on data in September - Wells Fargo

Trump crossing the wires again, wants to bring back trillions of dollars invested overseas

Richmond Fed: Composite manufacturing index rose from 14 to 19

US: Sales of new single-family houses in Aug were 560,000, 3.4% below July

US stocks rebound after overnight N. Korean tensions-led fall

US: National home price index continues to rise - S&P/Case-Shiller

Germany: Difficult three-way coalition talks lie ahead – HSBC

ECB's Makuch: improving economy and firmer Euro, both to be considered in autumn decision

Australia: Better than forecasted Federal Budget – Westpac

NZIER sees very slight bias towards tightening

BOJ Minutes: Inflation has stopped declining, QQE and YCC to continue till target met

NZ merchandise trade reviewed - Westpac

Market Drivers and Main Movers

- The US Dollar was once again the top performer as lingering optimism over the Fed's tightening path extended. Yellen's speech, offering yet another slight hawkish inclination, coupled with expectations for USD-friendly tax cut details on Wednesday, were both key drivers for Tuesday's USD rally. Post Yellen headlines, the Dec rate hike odds by the Fed saw an uptick above the 70% mark, implying that the main takeaway from Yellen was positive overall. The apparent defeat by Trump on the healthcare bill, while not to be overlooked, seems to be no longer paying that big of a role driving sentiment in the USD, as other fundamental components (Fed, tax cuts, Germany) take the front seat.

- An evident loss of confidence towards the Euro is underway ever since the German election results, in which Merkel will secure a fourth mandate as Chancellor, not without some tough months of negotiations ahead to form a coalition government. Market participants are moving away from the shared currency at an alarming rate on the prospects of a rise in German populism (it was never dead as some may have thought after Macron's victory in the French election), which now exposes some unhealed wounds in the EU.

- The inability of EUR/USD to break and accept above 1.20 in the past month is another technical component playing a role in fueling the bearish momentum, and as a result, providing further strength to the US Dollar as an over-leveraged long EUR market starts to bail. Another driving force in EUR weakness is fading optimism towards a near-term normalization in ECB policies; since traders must hold EUR longs on negative carry trades, the patience seems to be running out. Last but not least, as a consequence of the aforementioned bullet points, the German vs US 10-year yield spread is testing support circa -1.83 bp after widening further today, while the curve (compares 10y - 2y yields) has been moving in the opposite direction, suggesting potential exhaustion on the downward momentum unless the curve catches up.

- Despite the dominance of the USD across the board, the war of words between the US and North Korea remains extremely precarious. Market participants will be vigilant to any new escalation in rhetoric to quickly square up risky bets and hedge back into safe-havens. While the market has a tendency to quickly fade alarming North Korean headlines, it is undeniable that the current state of affairs has taken a whole new and much more dangerous tone, with the isolated nation self-declaring a war has begun after the latest exchange of comments between the two leaders. Note, the US categorically denied such allegations by North Korea. Trump crossed the wires on North Korea on Tuesday again, saying that "a military option for N.Korea is not preferred, as it would be 'devastating'". It is not a time to be complacent. Keep watching the performance of Yen, Gold, the Swissy, US 30y bonds as the most risk-sensitive assets that will provide clues on market sentiment.

- The limited losses by the British Pound in the last 2 days, in which the Euro performed very poorly, is a clear sign that the market remains optimistic on the prospect of a hawkish BoE heading into Oct/Nov meetings. If one judges the last week's price action in GBP/USD vs the current yield spread between the UK and US on the 10-year, it is no surprise that buyers keep absorbing offers as the divergence in favour of longs remains obvious (while the pair is 2 cents off its trend highs, the yield spread remains at -0.91bp, nears its highs).

Events on Wednesday

