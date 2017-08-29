Daily Forex Outlook: What you need to know for Wednesday

What you need to know for Wednesday:

We saw a robust reversal in the US Dollar during the last NA session, which certainly caught weak holders trying to chase cheap US Dollars completely by surprise. In several pairs, the Greenback ends the day with a 'screaming' daily outside bar, a formation usually characterized as a strong communication of a market having potentially exhausted. There was no specific catalyst for the reinvigoration of the US Dollar bulls, which left some market commentators scratching their heads, especially after the early capitulation seen, which was mainly led by an empowered EUR/USD enjoying a clean and decisive break through 1.20 during the London session. It'd be a 'cheap and misleading' excuse to justify the USD reversal seen to the strong US consumer confidence seen, trust me on that. It was all about a recovery in risk appetite, which due to the extensions of it, led to a significant liquidation of USD shorts as the momentum in US equities gathered steam.

As mentioned in yesterday's report, the fact that some Yen crosses had already reached its average daily limit (14-period) within the first hour of trading early Tuesday, was a dangerous recipe to potentially witness two different outcomes to take place; either USD/JPY would display a slow and gradual consolidation of its decline for the rest of the day or instead a U-turn move trying to capitalize on weak-handed sellers too immature to realize that outliers (overextended moves) beyond the daily ATR don't come by that often, may also be in the cards. Ultimately, after testing quotes sub 108.50, the latter outcome came to fruition, with a remarkable recovery all the way to just short of 110.00 before consolidating above 109.50 handle.

The pattern by which markets go into panic mode on North Korean headlines only for offers to eventually dry up and be confronted with a far greater amount of bids is a common occurrence in the FX market. It teaches some valuable lessons, especially to noobies, about pricing dynamics and how the smart money is constantly on the look out to take advantage of people's emotions. It was always a dangerous proposition to engage on risk-off friendly assets (Yen, Gold,...) if the Noth Korean missile launch was to not be followed by an immediate retaliation by those countries under Kim Jon Ung's radar, which as I said, given what's at stake, was not the most likely scenario. One day, one hat we hope never materializes, when patience gets exhausted and the beginning of a military aggression is confirmed, that's the time to expect outliers. The strong reversal in US equities, with the S&P 500 ending the day up by 2 points after sinking as much as 16 points earlier in the day, was a major supporting factor underpinning the impressive risk-seeking recovery.

After the initial rant, what's the current focus for Wednesday? We have some 2nd-tier data out of Australia (building approvals and construction work) ahead of RBNZ Governor Wheeler, so we should expect some volatility in the Aussie and New Zealand Dollar, potentially. As usual, traders will have to keep special attention to the latest developments in Noth Korea as the isolated regime warns that is set to conduct further missile tests. US Pres. Trump issued a warning saying: "Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime's isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table".

However, it won't be until mid-Europe that the market will have an opportunity to re-assess the state of affairs in the European economy, with the publication of the German flash CPI numbers (Spain's inflation also due). Note, the risk for the Euro ahead of the German data would have been skewed to the downside, given +0.1% expected vs +0.4% in July, if it wasn't for the major U-turn seen in EUR/USD, which effectively erases the possibility of a short EUR play with any potential price discount advantage.

In the UK, net lending to individuals will be the only data, one that tends to provide little incentive to move GBP prices on its own. Traders should shift the focus towards Brexit-related UK economic headwinds, likely to be the main driver for GBP, along with the always critical behavior of EUR/USD, as the Sterling saw a recent appreciation due to a 'catch up' play via weakness in the US Dollar. As I wrote on Tuesday though, GBP is not being backed up by a strong fundamental story, unlike the EUR. The BOE has been quite vocal in expressing caution towards any premature rate hike campaign, which coupled with debilitating UK economic growth, makes the Sterling a candidate to stay under pressure should demand follow through in the US Dollar.

This Wednesday is also set to be an attractive day to trade USD-denominated assets during the North American session; ADP Non-Farm employment change, preliminary US GDP Q2 and Fed's Powell are the lineups to keep the volatility at decent levels, one hopes. The economic data out of the US is set to improve vs last month, suggesting a potential demand cushion into the US Dollar on the lead-up to the event, should the US Dollar offer some discount opportunities.

Lastly, Crude Oil inventories are also due; note, the data will have to be blended and interpreted as part of a bigger picture driver, that is, the oversupply concerns (refineries being closed) due to Hurricane Harvey, which has caused Oil prices to be under pressure this week. WTI prices are barely holding above $46.00. Exxon's Beaumont facility, the largest refinery in the United States was completely shut down, resulting in the total capacity offline to 3 million barrels per day. The storm is set to continue its course for the rest of the week, which does not bode well for the prices of Oil, which as we know, is having a detrimental effect on the attractiveness towards the Canadian Dollar as well. USD/CAD has recovered 1.25 handle as I type, after a drive as high as 1.2550.

Key headlines on Tuesday

