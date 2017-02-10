Daily Forex Outlook: What you need to know for Tuesday

Rates Table (20 GMT)

Key Headlines Last 24h - By Chronological Order -

US ISM: recovery continues but strong numbers partly due to hurricanes - Danske Bank

Fed's Kaplan: 10-year yield is a natural constraint on how high Fed can raise rates

Fed's Kaplan: We are going to have to look hard if we should raise rates in December

Fed's Kaplan: There's a worry about small businesses failing in aftermath of Hurricane Harvey

Fed's Kashkari: Fed's policy tightening has led to low inflation

Moody's: Ratcheting-up of tensions has negative credit implications for Spain

Fitch: Catalonia's secession from Spain is very unlikely

Trump tax reform survey results - Nomura

Atlanta Fed: GDPNow model forecast for real GDP growth in Q3 rose to 2.7%

US Construction Spending: Beyond revisions and volatility, up 4.7% y/y - Wells Fargo

US ISM Manufacturing: Factory sector rides out recent storms - Wells Fargo

US: Manufacturing marches on - ING

US: September PMI signals further improvement in manufacturing conditions - Markit

Canada: Manufacturing growth picks up, but inflationary pressures intensify - Markit

ECB’s Praet: Developments in inflation, despite solid growth, remain subdued

Spain: Catalan crisis is not over yet – ING

German regional election poll: Rivals CDU and SPD neck and neck

Spain’s JusticeMin: Spain could suspend Catalan autonomy if independence is claimed

Forex Today: EUR dumped on Spanish vote, manufacturing PMIs in focus

Theresa May’s speech: Cabinet is agreed on Brexit approach

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont: "The region has won the right to statehood"

90% Of Catalans voted "Yes" To leave Spain – RTRS

Market Drivers and Main Movers

- US ISM Manufacturing PMI for Sep beat expectations by almost 3 full points deviation (60.8, 58.0 Rtrs f/c, 58.8 prev); the US ISM Manuf sub-component (prices paid, employment) also came spectacularly high, best levels since 2011 in fact. Meanwhile, US Markit Mfg PMI Final Sep and US Construction Spending Aug also saw strong numbers, which served to re-affirm the underlying macro pict for the US Dollar despite the data points failed to propel the currency into accepting higher levels.

- The USD, nonetheless, had benefited earlier on the day, especially against European currencies (EUR, GBP), due to growing political concerns over Catalonia's independence referendum (deemed ilegal) from Spain. In incredibly violent scenes, far from a state of democracy, Catalan authorities, after the votes count, stated that over 90% of Catalans voted "Yes" to leave Spain. The Catalan leader, Carles Puigdemont confirmed that after the results, the region won the right to statehood and that the door had been opened to a unilateral declaration of independence. Carles Puigdemont has called for international mediation and for the EU to actively engaged in conversation for what is a very fluid situation between Catalonia and Spain. The EU Parliament will debate the crisis this week.

- A disappointing UK Sept Manufacturing PMI, coupled with concerns over Brexit negotations and UK PM's May leadership were all factors that weighed on the Pound today. The tense negotations between the UK and the EU was one key driver behind GBP weakness. Losses in the Sterling since mid Sept, time when it topped +1.36 following a hawkish BOE Carney, may also reflect fading expectations of an aggressive tightening cycle by the BOE amid an imported inflation (risk of stagflation). Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, notes that "despite the hawkish rhetoric towards BOE rate hikes persists, they are being offset by concerns about the economic consequences on Brexit, and the absence of progress in negotiations, despite the latest PM May´s speech."

- Looking ahead, Tuesday's RBA policy meeting will be a key focal point in Asia. The Australian Dollar has found strong buying interest circa 0.78 ahead of the risk event. According to ING, however, is still too early for the RBA to rock the boat, noting that "our economists are not looking for any change to the neutral policy bias, with concerns over fuelling AUD strength one of the major reasons for not tilting towards a more hawkish stance." ING expands by noting that the macro backdrop remains mixed: "diminishing signs of slack in the labour market and stronger economic activity are positive developments, while inflation remains uncomfortably low." Lastlly, ING believes that "the negative references to a strong currency weighing on growth and inflation are likely to be retained today."

- Heading into Tuesday, traders must also brace themselves for other key events. Firstly, as a reminder, we'll have public holidays in both China and Germany Out of the UK, the UK construction PMI is due, with no surprises expected. Meanwhile, in Catalonia, there is a general strike called by the main labour unions; furthermore, expect more political developments as the central government of Spain works on a plan to prevent Catalonia from unilaterally claiming the independence later this week. The Euro is subject to more volatility on Catalonian-related headlines.

