Daily Forex Outlook: What you need to know for Tuesday
Key Headlines - by Chronological Order -
Wall Street closes lower as geopolitical tensions resurface
Fed's Evans: Gradual, cautious approach to policy normalization is appropriate
Pentagon: Will provide Trump options if North Korea provocations continue - Reuters
EUR/USD extends drop to fresh multi-week lows near 1.1830
Gold jumps back above $1300 after North Korea accuses US of declaring war
N. Korean ForMin: Trump's comments over weekend were clearly a declaration of war
Dallas Fed: Growth in Texas manufacturing activity holds steady
ECB's Draghi: Euro exchange rate reflects European political situation
Eurogroup’s Dijsselbloem: Confidence has returned to Greece
ECB's Draghi: Downside risks related to FX markets continue to exist
Fed's Dudley: Temporary factors depressing US inflation are fading - LiveSquawk
Chicago Fed: Index points to slower economic growth in August
NZD: Political uncertainty to prevail as RBNZ meets - ING
Germany: Shift in the electoral landscape – Rabobank
Japan: Snap election to inject short-term political uncertainty - ING
German September IFO business climate surprises on the downside
Key Events Ahead
12:00 GMT ECB’s Praet speech at Jean Monnet Lecture in Frankfurt
14:00 GMT US CB Consumer Confidence
14:30 GMT Fed’s Brainard speech in Washington
15:50 GMT Fed’s Yellen speech in Cleveland, Ohio
16:30 GMT Fed's Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speech in Atlanta
Market Drivers and Main Movers
North Korean Foreign Minister took tensions between the isolated country and the US to a whole new level, calling the posture by Trump's government a declaration of war. The US was quick to issue a statement, noting that "we have not declared war on North Korea", defining the suggestion as "absurd." However, Pentagon spokesman Colonel Robert Manning told reporters, via Reuters, that “If North Korea does not stop their provocative actions, we will make sure that we provide options to the President to deal with North Korea.”
The market reacted to the gravity of North Korea's allegations of war accordingly, sending safe-haven assets on a tear (Gold, Yen, Swissy), while US stocks also suffered, with the Nasdaq the worst performer among top NA indexes; however, the stubbornness by the S&P500 continues, able to recover from lows to end the day almost unchanged not far from record highs. The US Dollar, while nowhere near today's top performers due to the risk aversion episode, held really well against commodity currencies and the EUR.
The Euro failed to benefit from risk off flows due to the German election outcome, which saw Merkel secure her fourth mandate as Chancellor, although on a closer analysis, the results were far from ideal, with the rise of Germany's far-right AfD party a major concern, and placing Markel's party in a more challenging position going forward as extremism has now a voice in the Bundestag for the first time in 50 years; the climb in votes by the AfD is a clear sign that the wave of populism in Europe is far from over.
The Pound, while not as pressured as the Euro, also ended lower against the US Dollar at 1.3460 as Brexit and concers over the UK economy weigh; on the bright side, a hawkish BoE acts as an offset for now. Analysts at Rabobank noted that "while we revised up our GBP forecasts modestly to match our less dovish call on the BoE, we continue to expect GBP to lose ground vs. the EUR medium term due to political uncertainty and sluggish UK economic growth relative to the Eurozone,"
EUR/USD, about to see a close sub 1.1860/65 support, remains vulnerable to further downside into Tuesday as the technicals continue to deteriorate. The repetitive failures off 1.20 since late August communicates that the major macro level is too tough to crack for the time being; as a reminder, the combination of last week's more hawkish FOMC stance towards another Dec rate hike, coupled with a troublesome landscape for Germany's Merkel, has resulted in EUR/USD bearish bets a play likely to grow in interest. Watch Tuesday's speeches by several ECB's and Fed's officials, including Yellen, to inject further vola. Monday's speech by ECB's Draghi regarding FX, saying it remains a source of uncertainty, suggests that the European CB will continue proactively talking down the Euro on fears of creating a cap on inflation.
The rise in the US Dollar on Monday was also fueled by optimism over Trump's tax cut details, due on Wednesday, as well as a constructive outlook towards the completion of the healthcare bill before Sept 30th. Additionally, Fed's Dudley and Evans, who failed to play that much of a role on Monday, with the former still positive on the economy, if anything, provided extra support. Signs of a bottoming formation in the DXY are starting to arise, as both technicals and fundamentals are temporarily in alignment for a potential extension towards higher levels.
Oil also saw a major spike on Monday, while Brent will be a key asset to follow on Tuesday, as the close was the highest in more than two years. Turkey announced to cut flows from Iraq Kurdistan region after celebrating its independence referendum today. Meanwhile, Gold gave a classic bullish outside day within the context of a bullish macro trend that has been in place ever since July; today's close at $1,310.00 is a strong signal that bulls are once again under control for a potential resumption of the bull trend.
Last but not least, the Aussie and the Kiwi also underperformed against the US Dollar, with the latter taking the spotlight after this weekend's NZ general election, resulting in a loss of over 50 pips towards 0.7250. As the NZ Herald puts it: “We might be in for a messy three years - and for a country doing so well ... what a shame that would be. Let's for now at least hope for the best.” NZD is slightly softer this morning as the implications begin to drip through.
Rabobank explained Saturday's outcome: "New Zealand’s general election has seen the governing National Party fall just short of an outright majority, a remarkable electoral achievement, after an equally remarkable surge in support for the opposition Labour Party under its charismatic new leader. Yet the balance of power sits with Winston Peters and his NZ First party, whose major policy position is to demand net immigration into the country is slashed from 72,000 (in 2016) to just 10,000 annually going forwards. In short, even with a booming economy, a degree of populism has arrived in NZ, it seems."
