Daily Forex Outlook: What You Need to Know for Tuesday

What you need to know for Tuesday:

On the back of some rather tame flows on Monday, with summer holidays in London + overstretched Jackson Hole-induced moves to blame, market participants woke up in the far east with the prospects of yet another escalation in the North Korean crisis. According to Japanese government sources, reports are that 3 missiles were fired by North Korea at 0558 Japan time, with one (at least) flying through Japanese air space at 6.06am (Japan time) and one (at least) landing in the Pacific east of Japan.

In response to such a deterioration, risk-off flows were front and center in the illiquid transition between New York and Tokyo, causing the Japanese Yen to benefit the most, to the point of having appreciated just short of 100 pips from pre-N Korean news, finding an interim bottom circa 108.35, briefly breaking through 108.50. The move caused a cascade of stops being triggered, which fueled the last leg lower before exhausting. Certainly, a pair to watch this Tuesday.

It is worth noting that, based on market dynamics and repetitive pattern seen over North Korean headlines, unless there is a retaliation by Japan or one of its close allies, namely the U.S. or South Korea (unlikely given what's at stake and the ramifications of an all in war), we should not expect a major over-extension of the move already seen this Tuesday, given the fact that the average daily range (14-period) has already been breached.

Gold is another key asset to watch this Tuesday, having skyrocketed in a vertical fashion almost $50 since the lows reached at $1,275.00 just ahead of Yellen's speech in the Jackson Hole Symposium last Friday. As a reminder, Yellen left the market, yet again, guessing about what the Fed intentions are moving forward (failed to address neither a resumption of the Fed's rate hike campaign nor the approach to a balance sheet tightening). Yellen's stance was obviously enough for the market to rebalance its positioning bets away from the US Dollar into other assets riskier/beta assets, with the Euro the main beneficiary, especially on ECB's Draghi remarks that Euro growth keeps firming up, while the absence of concenrs on EUR/US current level was the straw that broke the camel's back.

Since risk-off flows have been the clear dominating factor so far this Tuesday, a combination of currencies, that is, the Australian Dollar against the Japanese Yen, must be added under a traders' radar this Tuesday. Note, as in the example of USD/JPY, the sharp 120 pips + fall in AUD/JPY suggests caution as adrenaline-driven day traders may face challenges to see extensions sub 86.00 - 85.60 as the average daily range (14-period) has now been clearly surpassed at 86.20. Note, rising copper prices and a positive divergence in Australian vs Japanese bond yields in the last 24h, should guarantee that bears face a steep climb if they are to make further progress. They better 'hope' ( a dangerous word in the FX market) that risk-off flows worsen or else I am expecting plenty of buyers defending the 86.00 handle.

Oil will be another asset class to keep monitoring on Tuesday, with volatility likely to still be the norm on Hurricane Harvey. Weather conditions have forced Houston's refineries to shut down, which has resulted in oversupply. The refinery capacity in Houston is around 15%, with a planned release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve looming. The outlook for Oil, last at 46.80, remains ugly as long as the activity does not go back to normal.

As per the Euro, it definitely requires special attention on Tuesday, even if as a reader you don't trade it. Why? Well, the powerful bullish move in EUR/USD last Friday, in my opinion, and in the market's apparently, represents a strong message that the DXY bear trend has entered a new bearish phase, one in which if anything, reinforces the notion that USD-denominated markets are set to see a new wave of participants interested in capitalizing on USD weakness.

It's often said that when technicals and fundamentals align, that's when a trader must be the boldest; well, in the case of EUR/USD, Trumps' agenda is not going through, the Fed is currently stuck in limbo, unable to telegraph what the next policy move will be, ECB is headed into a normalization of monetary policy as European economic growth firms up, plenty of reasons one may think; this said, expect further rises in the Euro to face a hard nut to crack as 1.20 beckons (a mere 50 pips away at the time of writing). Being a buyer of dips appears to be a fairly wise approach, not only for what you've read so far but because even intrinsic valuations continue to signal so, with both German vs US 10-year bond yields and the curve spiking higher in the last 24h.

The Sterling has, indirectly, also benefited from USD negative flows. However, I cannot help but notice that such rise has little to do with Sterling's own merits and more to do with playing 'catch up' with the EUR/USD. While there have been some headlines that one may argue were GBP positive on Monday (UK Labour Party backs a soft Brexit for instance), the reality is that in the big scheme of things, the current appreciation is not being backed by a hawkish policy stance by the Bank of England.

That said, bearing in mind the fact that Sterling's valuations + technicals are moving in the right direction (yields spreads UK vs US + DXY bear trend) coupled with a bullish daily candle, leaving the POC (Point of Control = Concentration of the most volume traded) behind on Monday, it communicates that an ongoing buying campaign might still be the preferred market's wish, for a potential target at 1.30 before a likely redistribution of positions.

With so much bearish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar, one wonders what's in store that may cheer up currently hidden USD bulls. Well, there are, if only to serve as a temporary factor, some drivers that may see demand reinstated. In view of Greg Gibbs, Director of Amplifying Global FX Capital, there is potential for the USD to bite back. “The US growth outlook has picked up in recent months and is showing resilience to political uncertainty. The labour market data this week may help support the USD; especially if wage growth starts to show up, which is possible now that the labour market appears to be relatively tight. This could help revive rate hike expectations and US yields.”

Mr. Gibbs adds: “The heightened political uncertainty around the tight timeline for a new spending bill (end-Sept) and debt ceiling resolution (probably in October), and erratic Trump style appears to have prevented investors from positioning for tax reform. Chief Economic Advisor Gary Cohn said Trump would begin a sustained public relations push for tax reform, starting on Wednesday this week, and Cohn predicting major legislation would be passed this year. Apart from growth boosting tax cuts the reform is expected to include moving from a global to a territorial tax system and include a one-time tax break to repatriate offshore retained earnings. This would potentially generate a substantial rebound in the USD.”

Key headlines on Monday

