Daily Forex Outlook: What you need to know for Thursday

Key Headlines Last 24h - By Chronological Order -

Japanese politics in focus - Rabobank

Fed's Kashkari said to not be under consideration as next Fed chair - CNBC

US ISM Non-manufacturing: Supply disruptions boost headline - Wells Fargo

US non-manufacturing ISM highlights broad based economic strength - ING

US: Service sector business activity growth remains strong in September - Markit

EIA: US commercial crude oil inventories decreased by 6 mln barrels

EU’s Weber: Catalonia referendum was not valid

UK: CBI's response to UK PM May's speech

OPEC’s Barkindo: Iraq is committed to reaching 100% compliance

US: Private Sector Employment Increased by 135,000 Jobs in September - ADP

Spain: What’s next after Catalan independence referendum - HSBC

UK: Surprise services PMI reading today - BBH

USD: Softer tone guided by Fed chair uncertainty - BBH

Spain: Catalan leaders looking for unilateral declaration of independence - Rabobank

Catalonia: What next? – Deutsche Bank

US: Concerns about the government’s conviction to implement Tax plan - Rabobank

UK’s Rudd: Brexit transition deal is almost within reach - BBC Radio 5

Fed’s Fischer: low rates have been less successful than we expected - BBG TV

S&P: Skeptical of a BOE rate hike in the near term

ECB’s Nowotny on MonPol: One must take foot off gas pedal slowly rather than hit brakes

Eurozone retail sales drop but service sector remains strong - ING

UK services PMI unexpectedly rebounds from 11-month lows in September

Trump Aides: Yellen under consideration, but not recommended by many aides

Market Drivers and Main Movers

- The US Dollar ends the day with modest losses across the board, failing to capitalize on a better-than-expected US ISM Non-Manuf PMI (best in 12y) and a flat reading on US ADP National Employment. There were some expectations that either ECB's President Draghi or Fed's Chair Yellen could deliver market-moving headlines, with both due to give speeches later in the US session; ultimately, none made any comments on the economic outlook nor policy, which helped to keep currencies in tight ranges.

- Even if the US Dollar saw, in aggregated terms, negative flows for the day, the upbeat US data acted as a positive input to see higher US yields, allowing to cap the intraday rise in EUR/USD as DE-US 1-yr yield spreads widen in favour of the latter. Another takeaway should be the rise into next cycle highs on US rate hike odds, which reinforces the positive macro picture and makes to be positioned as a USD dip buyer even more attractive as the currency pulls back; As a reminder, the picture may change on the release of Friday's US Non-Farm Payrolls.

- In the rest of the FX space, currencies traded against the US Dollar were quiet. In the commodity currencies, the AUD was the most notable, as buyers keep pushing the exchange rate further away from support at 0.78. As per the Japanese Yen, today's price action demonstrates that the buying interest on USD/JPY amid rising US equities and the resurrection of the Trump trade remains evident. In gold and oil, the former saw calm water, while the latter experienced some intraday volatility after the EIA reported US crude oil inventories declined more than estimated; however, the black gold failed to hang onto gains, ending the day at the $50.00 round number.

- The political revolt in Spain keeps making international headlines, despite there were no significant developments on Thursday. The latest one must bear in mind is Catalonia's determination to call for unilateral independence next Monday amid the opposition of Spain's central government. Unless some mediation by opposition parties, religious institutions or the EU, the two camps's visions are too far apart to consider initiating any type of conversation. What this means is that if Catalonia declares itself independent, the Central government is ready to invoke its Constitutional article 155, which would result in the country descending into more political and social chaos. The article 155, which has never been used, states that the Spanish government shall take control of an autonomous region if it “does not fulfil the obligations imposed upon it by the constitution or other laws, or acts in a way that is seriously prejudicial to the general interest of Spain”. Be on the watch on the latest developments, as it's likely to cause volatility in the Euro in days and weeks ahead.

