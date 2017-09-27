Daily Forex Outlook: What you need to know for Thursday

Rates Table (20 GMT)

NZD/USD slightly lower on RBNZ jawboning, rates unchanged as expected

RBNZ keeps interest rates on hold at 1.75%

US Pres. Trump: First $12K of income earned by a single individual will be tax-free

Overview of President Trump's tax proposal

Fed's Brainard: No comments on economy or policy outlook

USD/CAD: fresh highs on dovish Poloz, where next?

Fed's Bullard: Current level of policy rate is appropriate given current macroeconomic data

BOC's Poloz continues to speak: temporary factors holding down inflation will dissipate

US Home Sales have lost considerable momentum - Wells Fargo

ECB: Draghi cancels attendance of Bank of England event on Friday - Reuters

BoC's Poloz: Recent economic data point clearly to moderation in growth in second half of year

US Durable Goods Orders: Positive momentum heading into year-end - Wells Fargo

WTI bid above $52.00 on EIA

EIA: US commercial crude oil inventories decreased by 1.8 mln barrels

US: New orders for manufactured durable goods in Aug increased 1.7% to $232.8 bln

UK CBI Oct retail sales expectations hit the highest since Dec 2016

Eurozone: President Macron’s gentle move to force Germany to show its European cards - ING

Australians less worried about job security - NAB

- Trump's plan focuses on cutting taxes to businesses and the wealthiest to bring back USDs into the country. Trump's reflationary trade could be back into play; while this second time around may not have as much momentum as last year's, the convergence of other elements such as a slightly hawkish turn by the Fed coupled with a weakening Euro, which by default makes the US Dollar a stronger currency, must be factored in. If the tax reform is finally approved by Congress, there seems to be still some decent opportunities to pick up cheap US Dollar from a macro perspective. US rates continue to support a higher USD against the EUR, as the yield spread between Germany's and US 10-yr keeps shrinking.

- The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announced that it would leave the official cash rate (OCR) unchanged at 1.75%, as expected, noting that the policy would remain accommodative for a considerable period. The NZ Dollar was largely unchanged after the risk event, despite some attempts of jawboning the currency lower after the RBNZ said a lower NZD would help the economy.

- An overall risk-on sentiment, with banking stocks in the US the main beneficiaries, resulting on the SP500 making yet another record high. Gold reflects today's ebullient sentiment by falling further, closing at day lows around $1,283.00; as per the CFTC, there is some large long bets in the market that may be starting to feel the heat. Unlike Gold, Oil settled just above $52.00 at the NY close, with a storage build and higher USD limiting gains.

- The Canadian Dollar was sent sharply lower as BoC's Poloz turned neutral in today's speech, with many remarks full of uncertainties. "The economic progress we have seen tells us that the moves we took to ease policy in 2015 were the right thing to do. At a minimum, that additional stimulus is no longer needed. But there is no predetermined path for interest rates from here," Poloz said at the conclusion of his speech.

- Another currency feeling the pain of the USD re-emergence is the Japanese Yen, which today saw the exchange rate climb above 113.00 for the first time since July 14th. The rate failed to hold above the round number, although the bull trend remains healthy. On the politics front, the snap election called by PM Abe, aimed at shoring up the current coalition's two-thirds majority in the lower house and strengthening his mandate, may ultimately face some real opponent after the coalition formed by DPJ/Party of Hope. Will Shinzo Abe’s snap election gambit backfire ala 'UK PM May'? Abe announced the snap election to take advantage of an opposition in disarray, however, it may now face a real challenge by DPJ/Party of Hope, headed by the likeable governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike.

