Daily Forex Outlook: What you need to know for Thursday

What you need to know for Thursday:

Back to back gains for the US Dollar, sharing its triumphant run at the podium with a surprisingly steady British Pound and Gold. The last 36h of trading have been nothing short of 'an epic USD come back' if one takes into consideration the depressed levels it was trading at. Robust demand towards the Greenback kept on pushing on Wednesday, that's right, I am writing about the same currency that looked like an isolated and undesirable tradable proposition for some, but by the same token, as a huge opportunity to the brave accounts willing to enter when the fear was at its highest (where the best risk reward lies). The major U-turn formation in several daily pairs on Wednesday was a premonitory technical piece of the puzzle pre-announcing risks of further gains lying ahead.

Once the puzzle found its matching fundamental piece on Wednesday, via strong US economic data (US GDP + ADP beat, Q2 revised up to 3%, higher probability of solid GDP Q3) + a positive move out of Washington on the fiscal front, the fog dissipated and the opportunity to collect cheap dollar was again a reality taken by heart. The enthusiasm to bid the USD higher was reflected into a lower EUR/USD, briefly breaking 1.19 (hourly 200-sma pips away folks so watch out). Please, do not get too caught up in the micro puzzle and step out to see the big picture. EUR/USD remains a market screaming 'buy my dips'; that said, the latest fundamental events out of the US pose a threat in the form of a growing wave of market participants that may join the macro puzzle with an interest to see lower quotes.

As I stared at the charts early this morning, I couldn't help but notice the impressive performance by the Sterling as buyers kept absorbing offer after offer at the 1.29 vicinity. Special mention for USD/JPY though; in the first paragraph, as I title the last 36h movie seen in FX as 'The Epic USD Comeback', all credit must go to USD/JPY bulls, which kept defying intraday gravity by pushing the rate an extra 70p; the pair is now over 2 cents higher from its post-North Korean headlines 48h ago.

Good news for those caught long the Yen is that they have hopefully learned a great lesson on a common feature of trading FX, that is, counter-intuitive moves tend to occur on a regular basis; the bigger the panic, the more the rubber band stretches, but after it reaches a certain point of exhaustion, if the rubber band was illogically overstretched, chances are that it will cause the object (read Yen) to reverse in a similar magnitude in speed.

As I turn my attention to commodity currencies, in the Aussie, all I can see, ever since last mid-Asian session, is a straight red line, with the rate coming to a halt at the 0.79 handle; this impulsive successful rotation off 0.80 has some clear hints of a new selling campaign now underway, which should imply further down-legs in the horizon (should China's PMI and Aus Capex, due shortly, allow). I must say, I also got inspired to coin the USD come back as epic the moment that I combined USD/CAD price action to the aforementioned USD/JPY. We always knew USD/CAD would be very volatile on US data + Oil swings on Hurricane Harvey, so the 100+ run up lived up to the expectations of the most optimistic, I dare to write.

What about Gold? Well, the price action certainly resembles that of the Sterling, with a boat-load of offers being absorbed ahead of $1,300.00; the price action, in my humble opinion, communicates a market still very much concerned about the North Korean crisis escalating, which if coupled with the technical picture, seems to suggests risks remain for higher prices; the failure to move sub $1,300.00 on strong US data is a major 'red flag' not to be overly committed on the sell-side, unless short term intraday trading. Lastly, as my price action scanning tour ends, it's worth noting that Oil remains vulnerable to the issue that poses the oversupply of stockpiles on Harvey (prove of the bearish sentiment was how quick the upbeat API-related report faded).

What's in store for Thursday? Given the major volatility in USD/JPY, this alone should incentivize decent two-way business. However, the main focus in Asia will be placed on the Australian Dollar with the release of the Aus Capex report and Chinese manufacturing data. Tips: Assess the forward-looking Capex data vs headline, throw the Chinese numbers into the mix, and be reminded that the U-turn printed in AUD/USD daily shows bears have the upper hand while sub-0.7950. If price spikes and builds volume above 0.7950, start getting worried for a potential retest of 0.7975 up to 0.80. The data should be extremely surprising for 0.80 to come back into focus. On the flip side, I'd be inclined to imagine sellers holding the upper hand sub 7950.

As we move into European hours, the German retail sales, expected to come much worse than last month, are a mere aperitive, ahead of the big mover, that is, the Eurozone flash CPI data. Note, the strong German, Spanish inflation readings on Wednesday firms up the case for ECB hawks, which makes me think, based on the constructive trajectory of the Eurozone economy, that the risk of an uptrend resumption is very much alive. Even before the upbeat data out of Germany/Spain, economists polled by Reuters were expecting a slight improvement in inflation figures, which reinforces the upside risk; this implies that smart money may see real value on picking discounted Euros ahead of the event.

Since there will be no economic data out of the UK, other than a speech by MPC member Saunders (watch for headlines), the next market mover will be at 12.30 GMT, with the publication of the monthly Canadian GDP and US unemployment claims/core PCE, followed by Chicago's PMI and housing data at 13.45 and 14 GMT respectively. While the Canadian data looks set to come much worse-than-prior, it doesn't seem to pose that much of a threat for CAD ahead of the event, given the major over-extension seen.

Meanwhile, the US data, as a conglomerate, is projected to come fairly neutral, thus not offering much of an insight on the lead up to the events. A reminder for readers: Beware of US NFP this Friday; whenever major volatility is expected, usually, overstretched moves tend to fade as market participants collect profits. My suspicion, I am fairly convinced, is that any upbeat US data reading may face the prospects of the initial USD demand as an opportunity to close down longs.