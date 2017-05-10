Daily Forex Outlook: What you need to know for Friday

Rates Table (20 GMT)

AUD - fallout from low wage inflation - Rabobank

World Bank raised China's growth outlook

Canada: Imports continue to outperform, suggesting domestic demand remains strong - RBC

BoE’s McCafferty: No need for QE reversal until bank rate has been increased "several times"

US Factory Orders: Signs of manufacturing strength - Wells Fargo

US Trade Deficit: Stronger global growth and a weaker dollar - Wells Fargo

US: New orders for manufactured goods in Aug increased $5.4 billion, or 1.2%

Catalan leaders are divided over their next step - Bloomberg

Fed's Williams: Expects gradual rate hikes

Fed’s Williams: Expects inflation to rise to 2% target

Fed’s Harker: Penciled in 3rd hike in December - CNBC

Canada: Merchandise trade deficit totalled $3.4 billion in August

US: Goods & services deficit was $42.4 bln in Aug, down $1.2 billion from $43.6 billion in July

US: Weekly initial claims was 260,000, a decrease of 12,000 from previous week

ECB Minutes: Last stop before tapering - ING

ECB Minutes: Policy should be highly accommodative under all scenarios

Saudi OilMin: The rebalancing of oil inventories is well under way

Saudi OilMin: ‘We are going to be committed to oil production curbs’

UK PM May not considering resigning – Sky News clarifies

Some UK MPs are said ready to call for PM May resignation - Telegraph

SNB’s Jordan: Swiss franc is still strong

Germany’s BDI: UK Govt lacking clear concept on Brexit despite a lot of talk

Australia: Dismal August retail sales report - ING

Australia: Retail sales contract 0.6% in August – Westpac

ECB’s Nowotny: ‘We will start cautious deceleration at the start of the coming year’

Market Drivers and Main Movers

- The USD was propelled into new cycle highs in the FX space as bulls continue to celebrate upbeat fundamental data out of the United States. Today's positive inputs in factory orders, unemployment claims and flat trading figures served as drivers to bid the Greenback, perceived as cheap after a 2-day pullback despite the macro picture had if anything, improved, after Wed's 12y high in the US ISM Non-Manuf PMI.

- All majors, with the exception of USD/JPY, saw aggressive USD buying, with today's NY closes suggesting a strongly determined long USD market. Higher US rates supported the USD, as improving fundamentals, pricing in US tax cuts and higher odds of rate hikes all add up. The move by the House of Reps passing the budget on to the Senate is a positive outcome for the interest of USD bulls, as it strengthens the case for tax cuts to become a reality.

- Against the EUR, the DE-US 10-yr yield spread kept widening into fresh cycle lows in favour of the US. Unlike the EUR, and even as GBP fall was sharper, UK-US 10-yr yield spread (-0.96bp) saw a very modest decline, starting to communicate GBP/USD is trading at discounted prices; however, one must not overlook the fact that most of today's GBP losses were fueled by fears that UK PM's May will be forced out of her party, thus unrest over a potential political mess is being priced. Earlier today, Sky News reported that May is not considering to resign.

- Anthe important development during today's action was the publication of the ECB minutes. According to Carsten Brzeski, Chief Economist at ING, the minutes of the ECB’s September meeting reinforced the notion that the ECB is preparing a dovish tapering at the next meeting.

- Looking ahead, the key event for Friday is the US Non-Farm Payrolls. Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, wrote a preview on what is expected to be a low bar set this month. "The US economy is expected to have added 90,000 new jobs during September, well below this year's average, although the unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 4.4%", Valeria notes. "Wages are expected for a modest advance monthly basis, up 0.3% from previous 0.1%, while year-on-year average hourly earnings are seen unchanged at 2.5%."

- The determination by the Catalan government to go ahead with a unilateral call for independence next Monday should not be underestimated by EUR traders, despite the latest we know is that Spain's Constitutional Court has suspended next Monday's session of the Catalan parliament, noting that the decision would be "a breach of the constitution." Even on such judiciary order, the local press is still leaving the door open to the prospects of a parliamentary session to take place under the autonomous region's sovereignty powers, in which the defiant Catalan leader could go ahead with a declaration of independence; Spanish PM Rajoy has publicly asked Puigdemont to drop his independent ideas to avoid "greater evils".

Events on Friday

