Daily Forex Outlook: What you need to know for Friday

White House's Cohn: Repeal of estate tax and alternative minimum tax would be immediate

Still a long way to go for tax reform - Danske Bank

Mexico central bank keeps rates unchanged at 7%

WTI headed for a strong close for the week still, despite the sell-off

US Treasury Sec Mnuchin: Tax plan will pay for itself through economic growth

Fed's Fischer: No comments on economy or policy outlook

Fed’s George: We have seen a massive pickup in business investment

US: Wholesale inventories for Aug were estimated at $608.4 bln, up 1.0% from July 2017

US: International trade deficit was $62.9 bln in Aug, down $0.9 bln from $63.9 bln in July

US: Real GDP increased at an annual rate of 3.1% in the second quarter of 2017

US: Weekly initial claims was 272,000, an increase of 12,000 from previous week

US Treasury Sec Mnuchin: Committed to getting tax legalisation done by year end - LiveSquawk

Germany: Inflation as measured by CPI is expected to be 1.8% in September 2017

ECB's Villeroy: underlying inflation dynamics not yet solid enough

RBNZ hints that rates are not going to go up any time soon - ING

Trump’s tax battle still has a long way to go - ING

EU Parliament sees no sufficient progress on Brexit talks - Livesquawk

Eurozone economic sentiment surges to highest level since 2007

Theresa May’s speech: Work needed to restore UK finances to health

ECB's Praet: want sustainable inflation, not due to seasonal factors

BoE's Carney: MonPol cannot prevent weaker real income growth likely to accompany Brexit

ECB’s Hansson: Euro FX rate is still close to average

Japan considering lowering leverage limit for fx trades – Nikkei

Market Drivers and Main Movers

- The US Dollar gave back gains on Thursday, ignoring a better-than-expected US GDP final Q2 read. Today's losses in the USD occur within the context of a still rather constructive bullish outlook in the world's reserve currency. Against the backdrop of a positive week for the currency in response to US Trump's tax reform, there is still a long way to go before the plan can pass legislation, thus cautiousness seemes to have settled in as we head into quarter-end, which tends to cause the squaring up of positions.

- Today's US yield curve (10y - 2y) kept recovering for the third day in a row, suggesting that the outlook for the USD remains fairly positive as the market expresses a higher degree of confidence in the US economic growth story. The rise in the US yield curve, when compared against the German yield curve, was offset as the latter saw a jump by a similar magnitude today. The German vs US 10-yr yield spread saw a slight recovery in favour of the German 10y today. As a reminder, Germany's prelim CPI m/m came at 0.1% as expected.

- The overall mood remains risk friendly this week, prove of that being renewed buying interest in the S&P500, heading into the close at a stone's throw from its record high. So far, US equities have priced in US fiscal expansion prospects more aggressively than FX. Banking stocks kept pressing higher, leading the pack. On the commodity space, Gold saw a shy uptick with sellers still having the upper hand on technicals (watch North Korean headlines as usual). Meanwhile, Oil saw a sharp decline off highs, printing a bearish outside day; for the week, however, the black gold remains positive after the impulsive rise seen last Tuesday off 50.50 (today's close settles at 51.70).

- The Pound was benefited by the broad-based retracement in the USD, reversing its downward pressure from European hours. BOE Governor Mark Carney crossed the wires, at a Bank of England's conference, in London, saying that monetary policy cannot prevent a weaker real income growth as a result of Brexit, adding that the prosperity of the UK will reflect final Brexit arrangements, also Government's fiscal & structural policies. UK PM Theresa May also made some remarks at the BoE conference, noting that work is needed to restore UK finances to health. Both interventions were initially seen as GBP negative inputs, despite the reversal higher comes to show the comments do not change GBP fundamentals, other than serving the purpose to cause intra vola for today's short-lived sell campaign.

- Today's under-performance by the US Dollar allowed the Japanese Yen to recover some ground, paring back Wed's losses to close at 112.30. Bulls are still under control as the price heads back into the 200day MA at 112.00 (critical level on Friday). Friday's Japanese inflation figures (in just a few hours), while not a market mover, should be factored in by macro traders (market perceives CPI data as a BOJ/Abenomics' lost battle). On the politics front, as I wrote yesterday, the snap election called by PM Abe, intended to strengthening his mandate, continues to run the risk of backfiring as the coalition formed by DPJ/Party of Hope aspires to become a real opponent. The extremely popular governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, heads the coalition. Watch politics as they may act as JPY vola catalyst in weeks ahead.

- Friday's data/events--packed calendar, coupled with quarter-end flows, should guarantee some decent two-way business. While in Asia the Japanese inflation figures and China's Caixin PMI will be on top of the list, in Europe will be time to find out about the latest current account balance figures in the UK, together with the latest UK GDP Q3 final read. Immediately after, the European flash CPI data is due. In the US, Canadian GDP, US Core PCE, US consumer confidence and Chicago PMI are the main data points. In between, BoE's Carney will give another speech, so be prepared for some GBP volatility on any juicy headlines.

