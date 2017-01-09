Daily Forex Outlook: What you need to know for Friday

It was always going to be a tall order for the US Dollar to extend its gains much further, given the overstretched nature of the bullish move seen in the last 2 days. At the end, a combination of factors led US Dollar bulls to throw in the towel and run to the exits on Thursday.

The main drivers behind the depreciation in the US Dollar go from the Fed is still stuck in limbo, position squaring ahead of the US NFP - seen as a major risk - , a pullback in US core PCE to 1.4% and last but not least, in a CNBC interview, Mnuchin expressed concerns that a weaker USD is somewhat better for US trade.

On Thursday, a special mention goes to the Canadian Dollar, skyrocketing on a monstrous Canadian GDP (QQ Annualized Q2, 4.5%, 3.7% Rtrs f/c, 3.7% prev); so large was the magnitude of the move that USD/CAD saw a nearly 2 cents decline from highs to lows, a spectacular move if you ask me. The major rise in Oil prices all the way to wards a new zone in the $47.00-$47.50 vicinity injected further fuel to an unstoppable Loonie.

As per the Euro, the currency was pressured in European hours, with ECB sources reportedly raising concerns over EUR strength, implying that such a rise in the value of Euros would make any QE-taper process slow-going; that said, no official actors were quoted, which makes the comments fall short of substance behind and should be taken with a pinch of salt; not to mention that recent attempts to talk down the Euro by Draghi and Co. have failed to have the same negative effects as they used to. By NY close, the fading effects of the ECB headlines, coupled with a weaker USD across the board, took EUR/US back above 1.19, with all eyes now on the US NFP.

As per the Sterling, the stubbornness to keep pushing into higher levels continued, not without some early London drama though. The Sterling was first taken all the way down towards 1.2850 mid round number only to see a vigorous 100p bounce off lows as USD weakness kicked in. The soft US data created additioal uncertainty of the Fed tightening plans, helping the squeeze of GBP shorts. USD/JPY, meanwhile, followed the path of least resistance, an without any particular catalyst, it finally corrected its vertical rise to be attracted to 110.00 like a magnet. The Australian Dollar re-tested 0.7950 critical resistance after solid demand was found sub 0.79. The Kiwi saw a very uninspiring recovery if compared to the move in the Aussie.

On the commodity complex, checking at gold, $1,300 was always going to be a tough nut to crack. I noted in my last report that failure to beak past the level on Wednesday, when USD bullish sentiment was at its highest, was a 'red flag'' to keep in mind; the yellow metal ends the day just above $1,320.00 after a strong re-emergence of buying interest. Lastly, both Oil prices and US equities enjoyed gains, despite in different magnitudes. Oil was catapulted almost 2 cents from lows to highs, reaching a high of $47.50 before a consolidation near $47.00, while the S&P500 saw a slower but gradual rise throughout the day, up 14 poins for the day.

Looking ahead, Friday is all about the US NFP lottery as a new month kicks in. The Caixin Manufacturing PMI during Asian hours will be the only distraction in between, an event that may potentially inject some minor volatility in the Aussie.

After reading several bank reports and other commentators' opinions, the general consensus appears to be that the strong rise in US ADP number on Wednesday has many believing that this month's US NFP has the risk skewed to the upside. However, when looking into seasonals, August appears to be a consistently weak month not only for jobs creation but also for wage growth, essentially balancing out the initial upside risk assumption.

Whatever number comes out (note I use the vague word 'whatever' as I always perceived the US NFP as a volatile lottery-like number), here is what matters: The implications it will have for the Fed's monetary policy. After Yellen's uneventful Jackson Hole speech, which was essentially seen as a non-commital view, which reflects the uncertainty surrounding its tightening cycle, the market is desperate for fresh clues in order to keep adjusting positions. At this point, the conviction on higher rates this year lies quite low and with the risk of a lower number, if one takes into consideration how consistently disappointing August has been, coupled with a cyclical bearish trend in the DXY, the outlook for a potential appreciation of the USD this Friday is not the ideal. We'll see.