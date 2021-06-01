Duncan Cooper – Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor
AUDUSD Overview:
Watch the video for a summary of today’s news releases, a review of the USD Index, and a complete Top Down Analysis of the AUDUSD.
AUDUSD Monthly:
Monthly support at 0.7532, resistance at 0.7835.
Over the last 4 months price has been testing and rejecting monthly resistance at 0.7835. Last month price formed an inverted hammer signalling a possible change in trend.
AUDUSD Weekly:
Weekly support at 0.7675 and 0.7532, resistance at 0.7820, 0.7849 and 0.7891.
Price has moved up to a higher high at 0.7891 and has then traded down throughout the month of May. Price breaking below 0.7675 weekly support would confirm a lower top on the monthly chart and turn the weekly trend to down.
AUDUSD Daily:
Daily support at 0.7675, daily resistance at 0.7796 and 0.7813.
Price has been rather range bound and is just holding to a downtrend showing a lower high and a lower low at the end of last week. A clear break below 0.7675 daily/weekly support would confirm the head and shoulders pattern opening up a move down to retest weekly/monthly support at 0.7532.
