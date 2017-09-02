Daily Forex Fundamental Overview

Fundamental Analysis

USD

“The crude oil inventory build was really terrible for the market but the market does not seem to care because the products inventories were better than expected and are dragging crude oil prices up with it”.

- Andrew Lipow, Lipow Oil Associates

US crude oil inventories jumped more than markets anticipated amid a sharp increase in imports and rise in Cushing crude inventories, official figures showed on Wednesday. According to the Energy Information Administration, US crude stockpiles climbed 13.8 million barrels during the week ended February 3, following the preceding week’s gain of 6.5 million barrels and surpassing analysts’ expectations for a rise of 2.7 million barrels. The EIA reported US crude oil imports averaged 1.1 million barrels per day last week, rising the most at the Gulf Coast, where inventories surged 10.9 million, the record weekly increase, to 267.6 million barrels. Crude stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma, jumped 1.1 million barrels. Meanwhile, gasoline stocks dropped 869,000 barrels in the same week, topping forecasts for a 1.1 million-barrel rise. Distillate stocks advanced 29,0000 barrels, whereas analysts anticipated a 300,000 barrel-increase. The EIA also said that refinery utilization rates fell 0.5% to 87.7%, while demand for refinery feedstocks declined 54,000 barrels per day. As a result, the price of West Texas Intermediate futures climbed 0.5% to $52.47 per barrel, up from $51.22 ahead of the release, while Brent futures advanced 0.8% to $55.48 per barrel. Earlier this week, the American Petroleum Institute reported US crude stocks climbed 14.3 million barrels.

NZD

“Our economists continue to expect a 25bp cut this year, but the curve remains heavily skewed toward a hike”.

- Adam Cole, RBC Capital Markets

New Zealand’s Central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Wednesday and said it would be reasonable to keep the rate at record lows for an attended period of time. The statement caught analysts by surprise, as they widely expected the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to raise rates later this year. The Bank left its Official Cash Rate at a record low of 1.75% but signaled that rates would not go lower. After the policy meeting, he RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said on Thursday the Bank would maintain a neutral stance in 2017, as the upside and downside risks appeared evenly balanced. Even though the New Zealand economy expanded at an annualized pace of more than 3%, Wheeler said that the strong Kiwi, which rose more than 10% in 2016, could continue to put downward pressure on imports, adding that inflation would likely remain below the Central bank inflationary target of 2%. As a result, analysts and investors now expect the rate to be kept at 1.75% until the beginning of 2018. Back in the Q4 of 2016, inflation climbed to 1.3%. The Bank estimated that the inflation rate would hit 2% in the Q2 of 2019. Moreover, the RBNZ said economic growth would rise to 3.7% on an annual basis in the Q1 of 2017. The New Zealand Dollar fell against its US counterpart to trade at 72.70, down 0.3% from ahead of the release.

