Daily Forex Fundamental Overview

Fundamental Analysis

GBP

"U.K. house prices continue to be supported by an ongoing shortage of property for sale, low levels of house building, and exceptionally low interest rates".

- Martin Ellis, Halifax

House prices in the United Kingdom dropped unexpectedly last month, official figures revealed on Tuesday. Halifax reported its House Price Index, the longest running monthly house price measure, plunged 0.6% in January, following the preceding month's downwardly revised increase of 1.6%, while market analysts expected house prices to grow at a 0.2% pace in the reported month. The January figure marked the first monthly decline since the Brexit vote. On an annual basis, prices climbed 5.7% last month, down from December's 6.5% and below economists' forecasts. In a report, Halifax said that a lack of properties for sale, low interest rates and slow building activity would push house prices higher in the upcoming months. However, it also stated that subdued economic growth and rising pressure on consumer spending could probably weaken house price growth. In January, the average house price was 220,260 pounds. Last week, the British mortgage lender Nationwide said the average house price rose 0.2% on a monthly basis in January, following the previous month's 0.8% increase. Year-over-year, house prices grew at a 4.3% pace last month, the weakest since November 2015, compared to the December increase of 4.3%. According to Nationwide, the housing market would lose some momentum going forward.

USD

"We may be now seeing a return of the ‘twin deficits' that we saw in the 1980s and the 2000s".

- Jeffrey Frankel, Harvard University

The US trade deficit dropped more than expected in December after two straight months of increases amid higher exports. The Commerce Department reported the country's trade gap narrowed 3.2% to $44.3 billion in the reported month, following November's upwardly revised deficit of 45.7 billion, while market analysts held expectations for a decrease to $45.0 billion. The December improvement was driven by stronger exports that posted a 2.7% monthly increase to $190.7 billion, the highest level since April 2015. Advanced technology goods were the main contributor to export growth. However, US exports remained under pressure from the strong Dollar, which rose 4.4% against other major currencies in 2016. The data showed shipments to the EU climbed 10.1%, with exports to Germany advancing 12.4%. The US President Donald Trump accused the EU's largest economy of using the weak Euro to exploit the US. Meanwhile, imports of goods and services jumped 1.5% to $235.0 billion in December, the highest since March 2015. The key drivers of import growth were attributable to higher oil prices and stronger domestic demand. Separately, the JOLTS monthly report released on Tuesday showed job opening in the US totaled 5.50 million in December, slightly down from November's revised 5.51 million and below a 5.56 million market forecast.

CAD

"Canada has the cloud of protectionism hanging over it".

- Leslie Preston, TD Bank

Canada's trade balance registered a surplus for the second consecutive month in December, slightly missing analysts' forecasts, official figures revealed on Wednesday. Statistics Canada reported the country's merchandise trade surplus narrowed to C$0.9 billion in the final month of 2017, following the preceding month's upwardly revised surplus of C$1.0 billion and falling behind analysts' expectations of a rise to C$1.2 billion. In a report, the federal statistics agency said the December trade surplus was mainly driven by higher energy-product exports that posted a 16% surge amid rising prices and offset a fall in exports of manufactured goods. That was the largest monthly gain since 2010. According to the report, the oil price rebound and recovery from the Alberta wildfires that took place in May 2016 helped Canada's international trade climb to levels not seen since 2014. Furthermore, Canada's trade balance registered a C$0.6 billion-surplus in the Q4 of 2016, compared with a C$8.6 billion-trade-deficit in prior quarter. However, on an annual basis, the country's trade gap widened to a record high of C$26.1 billion in 2016, up from the preceding year's C$23 billion-deficit. Separately, the Richard Ivey School of Business said on Tuesday its PMI fell unexpectedly to 57.2 in January, down from December's 60.8, while analysts anticipated a slighter decrease to 58.3 points.

NZD

"Milk powder prices exceeded market expectations".

- Susan Kilsby, AgriHQ

Dairy product prices in New Zealand rose markedly at Fonterra's auction on Tuesday amid strength of whole and skim milk powder sales, official figures revealed. The GDP Price Index advanced 1.3% to $3,537, up from $3,517 registered at the prior auction that happened three weeks ago. About 21,273 tonnes of dairy products were sold, down from the 22,030 tonnes sold at the preceding auction. The price of whole milk powder jumped 1% to $3,314 per tonne. Moreover, the price of lactose rose 12.4% to $910 per tonne, while the price of butter advanced 4.9% to $4,593. Anhydrous milk fat climbed 4% to $5,765, whereas skim milk powder gained 0.1% to 2,608. Skimmed milk powder witnessed stronger than expected demand. According to the the NZX Dairy Derivatives market, analysts expected prices to fall 6%. Nevertheless, some dairy products performed less successful. The price of butter milk powder declined 7.5% to $2,254 per tonne, while the price of cheddar decreased 3.7% to $3,798 per tonne. Rennet casein fell 0.4% to $6,445 per tonne. The number of bidders participating in the auction climbed to 530 from 526 seen at the previous auction.

After the release, the Kiwi moved above 0.7300 against the US Dollar but failed to maintain gains.

