Daily Forex Fundamental Overview

Fundamental Analysis

EUR

“All recent data point to a very strong start for 2017 in Germany and in the euro area after a very good fourth quarter”.

-Julian Trahorsch, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg

Germany factory orders rose markedly in the last month of 2016, driven by a sharp increase in demand for investment goods, official figures revealed on Monday. According to the Economy Ministry, German industrial orders advanced at seasonally adjusted rate of 5.2% in December, following the preceding month’s downwardly revised fall of 3.6% and surpassing market analysts’ expectations for an increase of 0.6%. The December pace was the strongest since July 2014. On an annual basis, factory orders grew 8.1% in December. Monday’s data provided evidence that economic growth accelerated in the final quarter of 2016 after climbing just 0.2% in the Q3 of 2016. The Q4 2017 GDP data is scheduled to be released on February 2014. The majority of analysts suggest the economy expanded at a 0.5% pace during the Q4. However, their long-term forecasts are less optimistic in large due to the upcoming German federal elections. Yesterday’s data also showed export orders climbed 10% month-over-month in December, driven by a 19.5% increase in demand for capital goods from the Euro zone. Meanwhile, domestic orders advanced 6.7% during the same period. On a quarterly basis, factory orders grew 4.3% in the Q4. After the release, the Euro extended its losses, falling to 1.0746 against the US Dollar.

NZD

“With this in mind we expect that the RBNZ will keep the OCR unchanged this Thursday when it releases its February Monetary Policy Statement. We also expect that they will retain the neutral stance of its November statement”.

- Westpac

New Zealand’s inflation expectations advanced markedly in the first quarter of 2017, the latest quarterly survey revealed on Tuesday. In a report, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said two-year inflation expectations climbed to 1.92% in the first quarter, the highest level since 2014, from 1.68% in the preceding quarter. However, inflation is expected to remain below the Central bank’s inflationary target of 2%. The survey also showed that one-year inflation expectations that are less important for the Bank’s monetary policy advanced to 1.56% from 1.29% in the previous quarter. Inflation expectations are closely followed by the RNBZ, as they provide advance knowledge of future inflation. Inflation expectations remained low over the past several years amid low headline inflation. Nevertheless, Tuesday’s promising data combined with December’s rise in headline inflation above 1% suggest that inflation might actually improve in the upcoming months. However, analysts say that inflation is unlikely to return to 2% in the near term. Moreover, rapid population growth and the economy’s productive capacity put pressure on economic growth.

After the release, the New Zealand Dollar rose from 67.90 to 68.72 against the Euro, from 58.65 to 59.02 against the British Pound.

AUD

“This is very clearly a message from a central bank that does not want to cut interest rates any further”.

-Paul Bloxham, HSBC

As markets expected, Australia’s Central bank left its key interest rates unchanged at a record low of 1.5% at the end of its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and signaled it would keep the rates on hold for a considerable period. According to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s latest forecasts, the economy is expected to expand at an annualized pace of 3% over the next several years, while inflation is likely to rise above the Central bank’s 2% inflationary target already this year. In the final quarter of 2017, Australian inflation rose 1.5% year-over-year, missing forecasts and staying below the RBA’s 2% target. Since the world's major central banks are unlikely to ease their monetary policies in the near term, analysts suggest that the RBA would follow the exact same pattern. Moreover, some analysts say that the Central bank is likely to keep its interest rates steady until 2018. After the release, the Aussie rose against other major currencies, climbing against the Greenback from 0.7637 ahead of the release to 0.7675. Tuesday’s statement also pointed to the inconsistent housing market trends, saying that while some regions see sharp increases in prices, others experience subdued price growth. A report released by CoreLogic last week showed prices in capital advanced 10.7% in 2016 after climbing 7.4% in the preceding year.

Download The Full Daily Forex Fundamental Overview