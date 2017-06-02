Daily Forex Fundamental Overview

Fundamental Analysis

USD

“The lack of wage growth suggests further room for tightening in the labor market. So long as that remains true, and with inflation still below target, the Fed will be content to hold off on further interest rate hikes”.

- Anthony Nieves, ISM

US companies created more jobs than expected last month, following the disappointing December figure. The Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed on Friday that nonfarm payrolls rose 227,000 in January, compared with the preceding month’s upwardly revised 157,000, while market analysts anticipated an increase to 170,000 in the reported month. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate came in at 4.8% last month, up from December’s reading of 4.7%. Friday’s data also showed that average hourly earnings grew 0.1% in January, following the prior month’s downwardly revised 0.2% and falling behind the 0.3% rise market forecast. Earlier this week, the Federal Reserve declined to raise interest rates. However, policymakers maintained their projection of three hikes in 2017. Separately, the Institute of Supply Management reported its Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 56.5 in January from the preceding month’s 57.2, whereas analysts penciled in a slight decrease to 57.0 points. Overall, the slight decrease in the headline Index was mainly driven by the weaker New Orders Index, which dropped to 58.6 from 60.7 in the previous month; however, order backlogs held on the same level. Moreover, the ISM said the Employment Index advanced to 54.7, while the Price Index surged to 59.0 from 56.0, representing an increase in inflationary pressures.

GBP

“The stronger than expected growth since the Brexit vote has been entirely due to much stronger than expected household consumption growth. It won’t last”.

- Daniel Vernazza, UniCredit

The services sector activity in Britain slowed unexpectedly during the first month of 2017, a private survey revealed on Friday. Markit/CIPS reported its Purchasing Managers’ Index for the UK services sector fell to 54.5 points in January after hitting 56.2 in December, the highest level since July 2015, when it climbed to 57.4. Market analysts anticipated a slighter decrease to 55.8 in the reported month. Last month’s reading recorded the first slowdown in the UK services industry in four months. However, it remained comfortably above the 50-point level separating expansion from contraction. Britain’s service industry is closely monitored, as it accounts for almost 80% of the economy. According to the Markit Services PMI survey, companies expressed greater optimism about the future of the services sector. Nevertheless, businesses once again pointed to rising inflationary pressures due to the sharp fall in the value of the Sterling. The weak domestic currency is likely to push inflation to 2.7% in 2018, above the Central bank’s target of 2%, the BoE Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday. Although the Bank said its tolerance for above-target inflation would be limited. After the release, the Pound dropped markedly against other major currencies, trading at 1.1630 against the Euro and 1.2494 against the US Dollar.

AUD

“The rise in real sales in the fourth quarter was in line with expectations, but the outright fall in nominal sales in December reveals a worrying lack of momentum heading in to 2017”.

- Kate Hickie, Capital Economics

Australian retail sales posted a surprise fall in the last month of 2016, official figures revealed this morning. The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported retail sales dropped 0.1% to $A25.61 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis in December, following the preceding month’s downwardly revised gain of 0.1% and missing analysts’ expectations for a rise of 0.3% in the reported month. The December figure marked the first contraction since July 2016. In volume terms, sales jumped 0.9% in the Q4, up from the prior quarter’s 0.0% and in line with analysts’ forecasts. Thus, analysts suggest that consumer spending provided a big positive contribution to economic growth in the Q4 of 2016. In regional terms, retail sales declined 0.4% in Victoria, 0.3% in New South Wales and 0.7% in the Australian Capital Territory. These falls offset gains of 1.2% in South Australia, 0.6% in Western Australia, 1.1% in the Northern Territory and 0.5% in Tasmania. Sales were unchanged in Queensland. The largest drop of 2.3% was recorder in household goods retailing. The ABS said that the fall was mainly driven by a sharp 6.6% decrease in sales of hardware, building and garden supplies. It was the biggest monthly decrease in this category since July 2000. Economists suggested that the following plunge was largely due to the closure of the Masters hardware chain.

