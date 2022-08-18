S&P 500 bears missed yesterday‘s opportunity to force a decisive close lower – several key sectors led the intraday recovery even though bonds weren‘t on board. The Fed minutes‘ initial dovish interpretation duly gave way to the still accented hawkish decisions ahead – it‘s still reasonable to expect 75bp hike in Sep with perhaps 25bp in Nov while diving increasingly more into balance sheet shrinking. The focus is now shifting to the real economy performance, and it almost seems that the reverse of bad is the new good, is kicking in in stocks. At the same time, slightly better unemployment claims are helping put a floor below commodities today.
Gold, silver and miners
Precious metals couldn‘t do any better even if inflation expectations have been resilient over the latest two months. Chopping along while the bearish headwinds prevail, is the most likely outcome for the weeks ahead.
Crude oil
Crude oil is ready to turn up next, but I wonder how long that would last, and whether any technically important levels would be conquered. For now, the focus on drawdown in inventories and Fed not yet making purely hawkish noises, can prevail.
Copper
Copper may be carving out a short-term bottom, but it‘s early to tell. The intraday pause in the dollar and those marginally higher stocks and cryptos, look suspect today.
Bitcoin and Ethereum
Nothing new in cryptoland really – the bears going to turn up the heat. Underperforming on the upswings, outperforming on the downswings.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to recover, holds above 1.0100
EUR/USD has staged a rebound after having declined toward 1.0100 in the American session on Thursday but failed to gather momentum. The US Dollar Index clings to strong daily gains above 107.00 after hawkish Fed commentary provided a boost to the dollar.
GBP/USD trades deep in negative territory near 1.2000
GBP/USD extended its daily slide and declined toward 1.2000 during the American trading hours on Thursday. With San Francisco Fed President Daly's hawkish comments helping the dollar outperform its rivals, the pair looks to close the second straight day in the red.
Gold falls below $1,760 as dollar rally continues
After rising above $1,770 amid falling US Treasury bond yields in the early American session, gold reversed its direction and dropped below $1,760. The unabated dollar strength on Thursday seems to be causing XAU/USD to continue to stretch lower.
Why XTZ traders need to be glued to the screen for next 48 hours
Tezos price will likely take a key turn lower today after the bullish print on Wednesday. XTZ price is at the mercy of global markets rolling over this morning. Either the technical support handles hold – or break under dollar pressure.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!