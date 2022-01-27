Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured towards 1.1200 on firmer dollar, yields
EUR/USD closes in on 1.1200, as global stocks take a plunge. The Fed's hawkishness is reverberating throughout markets, boosting the safe-haven US dollar. The US two-year Treasury yields jump to 23-month highs. US Q4 GDP awaited.
GBP/USD hits monthly lows below 1.3450 amid Fed-led risk-aversion
GBP/USD is inching lower towards 1.3400, sitting at monthly lows amid the hawkish Fed outlook-led risk-aversion. The US dollar remains strongly bid in tandem with the Treasury yields. Brexit and UK political concerns add to the cable's downside.
Gold drops towards $1,800 on bullish channel break, US GDP eyed
Gold prices remain pressured after posting the heaviest daily fall in two months. Hawkish Fed, geopolitical concerns weigh on market sentiment. DXY jumps to six-week high, yields struggles after rising the most in three weeks.
Why Bitcoin price could form a bottom following the January 28 options expiry
Bitcoin open interest volume by expiry date indicates a majority of bearish sentiment in the market. BTC options worth roughly $2 billion will expire by the end of this week.
US GDP Preview: Inflation component could steal the show, boost dollar. Premium
More than double than pre-pandemic – the 5% annualized growth rate expected for the fourth quarter is a reason to be cheerful. That may boost the dollar, but not stocks, which are wary of tighter monetary policy from the Fed.