This week’s key event will be the first release of headline 3Q21 GDP data in Czechia, offering insights into how the economy performed between July and September. Given the sound recovery of domestic and foreign demand, GDP is expected to have risen by 2.1% on a quarterly basis, translating into 3.4% year-on-year growth. We still deem the 2Q21 figure as too low, which could affect the q/q dynamics. However, problems with supply-side issues may have dampened growth to some extent. Elsewhere, Poland and Slovenia will publish their flash inflation figures for October. Whereas Slovenian CPI print is seen remaining at similar levels as in September (around 2.3% y/y), Polish inflation likely sped up to 6.4% on the back of surging food and oil prices, as well as due to increases of electricity and gas prices for households. Croatia, Slovenia and Serbia will release their retail trade figures for September, which likely retained their brisk growth pace, aided by sound domestic development and a strong tourism season (Croatia). Serbia and Croatia will also publish their industrial production prints for September. Whereas the Croatian industry likely marked a robust pace of growth close to 5% y/y, we expect relatively meagre growth in Serbia, of around 2.5% y/y, to have continued as supply chain disruptions weigh on production. Last but not least, last month’s unemployment rates will be released in Poland and Hungary -" due to the favorable economic development, a decline in both cases is anticipated.

FX market developments

Global risk-off mood as well as local factors weighed on CEE currencies, which depreciated last week against the EUR. The Czech koruna and Hungarian forint were hit the most, as both currencies lost more than 1% against the euro. Hawkish comments from Czech rate-setter Holub were not enough to offset global risk aversion, as the CZK moved swiftly toward 25.70 vs. the EUR, the lowest level since the end of July. Holub said that he would favor a bigger than a quarter-point hike at the next rate-setting meeting at the beginning of November in order to stop the ‘wage-price spiral’ in the economy. His comment is in line with our expectations that the CNB will hike by 50bp to 2.0% next week. Moreover, the Czech National Bank announced that it will restart the sale of part of its income from the investing of foreign reserves from January 2022, but that the impact on the exchange rate should be limited. Although Deputy Governor Virag of the Hungarian central bank promised a longer than initially anticipated period of interest rate hikes, the markets seem not to be satisfied, as the forint continues to depreciate. The EURHUF reached a six-month high of 364 following the 15bp hike delivered at the last rate-setting meeting. Given the recent comments from Deputy Governor Virag, we have revised our interest rate outlook for Hungary. Besides global factors, the zloty is being affected by the recently inflamed conflict with the EU over the rule of law, which poses material risks to the disbursement of funds from the EU Recovery Plan as well as the unclear monetary policy outlook amid surging inflation. The Romanian leu remains locked near an all-time low of 4.95 vs. the EUR amid the ongoing political crisis and extremely bad pandemic situation.

Bond market developments

Following a hawkish statement after the latest decision of the Hungarian central bank and the comments from Deputy Governor Virag, we revised our interest rate outlook for Hungary. We expect the MNB to follow with 15bp hikes in the coming 5-6 months such that the peak of the cycle will be reached by mid-2022 at 2.85%. However, a slightly higher level of policy rate cannot be ruled out. We believe that the MNB will favor multiple smaller moves rather than frontloading tightening with a more aggressive hike. In our view, the central bank could consider an increase by 30bp in November, but 50-75bp hikes similar to those delivered by the Czech National Bank seem unlikely. As far as the CNB is concerned, we expect another bold move by 50bp (to 2.0%) at the November meeting. The bond market sell-off continues in the CEE region, with the long end of the LCY curves going up by another 15-20bp last week. The strongest increase was observed in Serbia, where the central bank remains on hold, amid rising inflation pressure.

