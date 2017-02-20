Czech forex reserves tops EUR 100bn, or 60% of GDP
Weekly Highlights:
-
The Polish economy has started the year 2017 on strong footing
-
Regional GDP growth rates for 2016 with mixed results
-
Czech forex reserves tops EUR 100bn, or 60% of GDP
Chart of the Week: GDP growth in 2016
This non-exhaustive information is based on short-term forecasts for expected developments on the financial markets. KBC Bank cannot guarantee that these forecasts will materialize and cannot be held liable in any way for direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document or its content. The document is not intended as personalized investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold investments described herein. Although information has been obtained from and is based upon sources KBC believes to be reliable, KBC does not guarantee the accuracy of this information, which may be incomplete or condensed. All opinions and estimates constitute a KBC judgment as of the data of the report and are subject to change without notice.