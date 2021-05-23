The Dollar
The dollar remains contained by the declining 10 day MA.
The dollar printed its lowest point on Friday, day 16. Which is early to expect a DCL. However there are bullish divergences developing on the oscillators, which often precede a cycle low. And Friday’s bullish candle caused the 10 day MA to begin to flatten out. A swing low and a break above the declining trend line will signal a new daily cycle. The dollar is in a daily downtrend. The dollar will remain in its daily downtrend unless it can close back above the upper daily cycle band.
Stocks
Stocks lost the 10 day MA on Monday then backtested the 50 day MA on Wednesday, forming a double bottom.
Stocks formed a swing low on Thursday. Stocks went on to close a full candle body above the 10 day MA on Friday to indicate that day 48 was the DCL. Stocks are in a daily uptrend. Closing above the upper daily cycle band indicates that stocks will remain in their daily uptrend. A close above the 4200 resistance level should lead to a trending move.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.22 after robust US PMIs
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22 after Markit's Services PMI hit 70.2 points in May, the highest on record and above expectations. Earlier, ECB President Lagarde reaffirmed that accommodative policies will remain necessary.
GBP/USD loses 1.42 after robust US data
GBP/USD has succumbed to dollar strength and trades below 1.42 after Markit's US PMIs beat estimates. Cable pares gains associated with upbeat UK retail sales.
Gold keeps $1900 in sight while above key $1871 cap
Gold price retested three-month highs of $1890, although settled the week near $1880 levels, registering the third straight week of gains. Heading into a fresh week, the inflation narrative will continue to have a significant impact on gold trades. Meanwhile, Fedspeak, US Preliminary GDP and Consumer Durable Goods data could offer some fresh trading insights.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
Shock as Bitcoin barely moves, stocks set to soar again on Friday
Equity markets look to end a frenetic week on a positive note as the Fed is wrestled into thinking about thinking about tapering, leading a big tech rally. Bitcoin is steady, what, yes you read that correctly.