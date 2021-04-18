The Dollar

After peaking on day 24, the dollar printed its lowest point on Friday, day 35. That places the dollar deep in its timing band for a daily cycle low.

Stocks

Stocks continued higher this week, printing a higher high on Friday.

Friday was day 30 for the daily equity cycle. The new high on day 30 locks in a right translated daily cycle formation. Stocks are getting, once again, stretched above the 10 day MA. And at 30 days, are in the early part of its timing band for a daily cycle decline. A swing high at this point will have good odds of initiating the daily cycle decline. Then a close below the 10 day MA will confirm the daily cycle decline. Stocks are in a strong daily uptrend and will remain so unless they close back below the lower daily cycle band.

The 10 day MA can be used as the stop.