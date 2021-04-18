The Dollar
After peaking on day 24, the dollar printed its lowest point on Friday, day 35. That places the dollar deep in its timing band for a daily cycle low.
Friday was day 35, placing the dollar deep in its timing band for a DCL. A swing low and close back above the 50 day MA will signal a new daily cycle. A break above 91.81 will form a daily swing low.
Stocks
Stocks continued higher this week, printing a higher high on Friday.
Friday was day 30 for the daily equity cycle. The new high on day 30 locks in a right translated daily cycle formation. Stocks are getting, once again, stretched above the 10 day MA. And at 30 days, are in the early part of its timing band for a daily cycle decline. A swing high at this point will have good odds of initiating the daily cycle decline. Then a close below the 10 day MA will confirm the daily cycle decline. Stocks are in a strong daily uptrend and will remain so unless they close back below the lower daily cycle band.
The 10 day MA can be used as the stop.
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.20 amid mixed US data
EUR/USD has retreated from its move toward 1.20 as US data is mixed. Building Permits and Housing Starts beat expectations but Consumer Sentiment missed with 86.5 points. Vaccine news is eyed.
GBP/USD battles 1.38 as US yields halt their falls
GBP/USD is trading around 1.38, off the highs as US Treasury yields are stabilizing after falling beforehand. US data is mixed. Sterling continues benefiting from Britain's vaccination campaign.
Stellar bulls on wrong side of uphill battle
XLM price has erected an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. A bounce from the setup’s lower trend line, although logical, seems unlikely. Stellar’s bear flag pattern on the 1-hour chart adds weight to the bearish outlook.
XAU/USD climbs to the highest level since Feb. 25, beyond $1,780
Gold gained strong follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Friday. The USD struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery and benefitted the commodity. Rebounding US bond yields, the risk-on mood did little to hinder the positive momentum.
Gamestop waits for breakout signal, technical levels to watch
GameStop is struggling for relevance as COIN takes over! GME shares under pressure, down 6% on Thursday. GME is looking for a new CEO according to Reuters.