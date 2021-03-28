The Dollar
The dollar broke out to new highs, closing above the 200 day MA on Thursday.
Thursday was day 20. The new high on day 20 locks in a right translated daily cycle formation. The dollar did not deliver any bullish follow through on Friday and instead closed lower. If the dollar loses the 200 day MA and forms a swing high, that would signal the daily cycle decline. A break below 92.52 will form a daily swing high. The dollar currently is in a daily uptrend. The dollar will remain in its daily uptrend unless it closes below the lower daily cycle band.
The 3940 level was a resistance level.
Closing above the 3940 resistance level signals the continuation of the intermediate cycle advance. The 3940 level should now be support, which will be our stop.
Stocks backtested the 10 week MA and closed at new all-time highs. Therefore we will label week 23 as the ICL. Stocks are in a weekly uptrend and will remain so unless they close below the lower weekly cycle band.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Dollar’s corrective decline may soon be over
The EUR/USD pair bounced modestly on Friday to finish the week in the red at 1.1793. Equities rallied on Friday, while US Treasury yields remained subdued. EUR/USD is at risk of falling further as long as below the 1.1890 price zone.
GBP/USD recovery stalls below 1.3800
The GBP/USD pair advanced for a second consecutive day to close the week around 1.3790. UK Retail Sales rose 2.1% MoM as expected in February. GBP/USD could recover further on a break above 1.3825.
Crypto market directionless as CME Bitcoin options expire
Bitcoin dipped close to $50,000, but the uptrend remains in jeopardy. Quarterly CME Bitcoin options could see Bitcoin's recovery bolstered. Ethereum deals with Lethargic price action despite support at $1,550.
Gold needs to break out of range to find direction
The XAU/USD pair struggled to find direction and fluctuated in a relatively tight range throughout the week as key technical levels remained intact. Buyers failed to lift XAU/USD above key $1,745 resistance. A daily close below $1,720 could trigger a technical selloff.
Global markets are positioned for a robust recovery, but where is the proof?
Markets and the dollar have priced in a strong US economy to lead the EU and the world out of the pandemic. While some degree of recovery is certain, how powerful is very much in the air. Growth will be affected by US economic policy, taxes, politics, and still, the pandemic.