The Dollar

The dollar broke out to new highs, closing above the 200 day MA on Thursday.

Thursday was day 20. The new high on day 20 locks in a right translated daily cycle formation. The dollar did not deliver any bullish follow through on Friday and instead closed lower. If the dollar loses the 200 day MA and forms a swing high, that would signal the daily cycle decline. A break below 92.52 will form a daily swing high. The dollar currently is in a daily uptrend. The dollar will remain in its daily uptrend unless it closes below the lower daily cycle band.

Stocks

The 3940 level was a resistance level.

Closing above the 3940 resistance level signals the continuation of the intermediate cycle advance. The 3940 level should now be support, which will be our stop.

Stocks backtested the 10 week MA and closed at new all-time highs. Therefore we will label week 23 as the ICL. Stocks are in a weekly uptrend and will remain so unless they close below the lower weekly cycle band.