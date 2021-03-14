Cycle Trading: Weekend report preview

The Dollar

The dollar formed a swing high on Wednesday.

The rally out of the DCL caused RSI 05 to become embedded in overbought. That is characteristic of the advancing phase of the intermediate cycle. The dollar closed below the 10 day MA on Thursday but regained it on Friday. The dollar formed a daily swing low on Friday so we will construct the daily cycle trend line.

What happens next week will likely clarify the intermediate, yearly and 3 year cycles. If the dollar rallies off of the 10 day MA and breaks out to a new daily cycle high — that would shift the odds towards a right translated daily cycle formation which would indicate that the dollar remains in the advancing phase of the intermediate cycle.

But if the dollar breaks back below the 10 day MA — that would indicate the daily cycle decline. The current peak on day 8 aligns with a left translated daily cycle formation which then has the expectation of forming a failed daily cycle. A failed daily cycle would then confirm the intermediate cycle decline.

Stocks

Stocks closed above the 10 day MA and continued higher into Friday.

Stocks closed above the previous daily cycle high and has turned the 10 day MA higher to confirm that day 23 was an early DCL. Stocks also closed above the upper daily cycle band on Wednesday. Closing above the upper daily cycle band ends the daily downtrend and begins a daily uptrend. It also signals that the intermediate cycle low has been set.