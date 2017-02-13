Cycle Trading: Weekend Report Preview

The Dollar

The dollar closed above the declining trend line on Thursday and delivered bullish follow through on Friday to confirm the new daily cycle.

Friday was day 6 for the daily dollar cycle. The weekly cycle has us expecting a left translated daily cycle formation. Therefore it is likely that the dollar will be turned lower at the declining 50 day MA. The dollar has established a daily downtrend. It will remain in a downtrend until it can close above the upper daily cycle band.

The dollar should break below the (blue dashed) weekly trend line in order to complete its intermediate cycle decline. Therefore our expectation is to see a left translated daily cycle form. Should a weekly swing low form here we would have to decide if the dollar formed an intermediate cycle low that did not break the weekly trend line or is this intermediate cycle stretching? Since the dollar needs to complete its yearly cycle decline, a weekly swing low would likely only be a counter trend that would have us reconstruct the declining weekly trend line. The dollar is in a weekly uptrend and will remain in its weekly uptrend unless it closes below the lower weekly cycle band.

The dollar has formed a monthly swing high to signal the yearly cycle decline. A high on month 8 assures us of a right translated yearly cycle formation. Following a failed yearly cycle, if the dollar is still declining into its 3 year cycle low then the dollar should continue to form left translated, failed yearly cycles. The right translated yearly cycle formation indicates that May hosted the 3 year cycle low.

Printing a failed yearly cycle in May confirmed the 3 year cycle decline for the dollar. The dollar has now gone on to print a higher monthly high. Since a cycle cannot fail and then print a higher high, this confirms that May was an early 3 year cycle low. That makes February month 9 for the new 3 year cycle.

The dollar’s last 15 year super cycle peaked in 2001 on month 106, then declined into its third 3 year cycle low. There are some similarities developing to the current set up. Currently, the dollar has printed a new high in January, which is month 105 for the 15 year super cycle. Which is about when the previous super cycle rolled over into its 15 year super cycle decline. At the previous super cycle peak the dollar was quite stretched above the 200 month MA as well as the 50 month MA — as it is right now. There are bearish divergences developing on the momentum indicators that also appeared at the previous 15 year super cycle peak.

May hosted the 3 year cycle low, which was a shortened 3 year cycle of only 24 months. Since most times cycle balances themselves out, we could be poised for the next 3 year cycle to be a stretched 3 year cycle just as the dollar is ready to begin its 15 year super cycle decline. And a stretched 3 year dollar cycle decline would align with gold beginning a new multi year bull cycle.

Stocks

Stocks broke out to a new high on Thursday and then delivered bullish follow through on Friday to lock in a right translated daily cycle formation.

Friday was day 27 for the daily equity cycle. Stocks are 3 days shy of entering its timing band for a daily cycle low. With stocks breaking higher that allows us to add an accelerated trend line (red dashed). Stocks continue to close above the upper daily cycle band remaining in its daily uptrend. Stocks will continue its daily uptrend until it closes below the lower daily cycle band.

The yearly cycle is normally comprised with 2 to 3 intermediate cycles with stocks currently in their 3rd IC of the year. Stocks are in their timing band for a yearly cycle low. If this intermediate cycle is going to host the yearly cycle decline then either it will need one more daily cycle or the current daily cycle will need to stretch. But with the daily cycle locking in a right translated cycle formation it now looks like this intermediate cycle will be stretched by one more daily cycle. Stocks continue it their weekly uptrend. They will remain in their weekly uptrend until they close below the lower weekly cycle band.

January was month 11 for the yearly equity cycle. The new high in January locks in a right translated yearly cycle formation. Stocks are now in their timing band for seeking out their yearly cycle low. A monthly swing high accompanied by a break of the monthly trend line will confirm the yearly cycle decline. The earliest that yearly cycle low will print is when the current intermediate cycle prints its low which should take the yearly cycle out to March or April.