The Dollar
The dollar closed below the 10 day MA on Wednesday.
The dollar recovered the 10 day MA on Thursday and formed a swing low on Friday. Therefore we will construct our daily cycle trend line. The dollar is currently in a daily uptrend. Since it formed a swing low above the lower daily cycle band on Friday that signals that the dollar remains in its daily uptrend and triggers a cycle band buy signal.
Stocks
Stocks formed a swing high on Thursday then closed below the 10 day MA on Friday.
Stocks are now caught between the 10 day MA and the 50 day MA. If stocks continue lower and close below the 50 day MA, that will left translate the daily cycle to signal the daily cycle decline.
Stocks closed below the ‘line in the sand’ — indicating a false breakout. A close below the 50 day MA would indicate that stocks are still seeking out their ICL.
However stocks are currently in a daily uptrend. If stocks can form a swing low and close back above the 10 day MA then they will remain in their daily uptrend and trigger a cycle band buy signal. And if they close back above the ‘line in the sand’ then stocks would resume their intermediate cycle advance. One thing to watch is to see if RSI 03 reverses now that it is near oversold.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.19 after the Fed triggers bond selling
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.19 after the Federal Reserve's announcement. The Fed canceled its SLR exemption to banks, forcing them to sell some bonds. The resulting higher yield is positive for the dollar. Returns on ten-year Treasuries top 1.70%.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3850 as the dollar surges with yields
GBP/USD has dropped to 1.3850 as US ten-year yields recapture 1.70% and carry the dollar higher with them as the Fed the canceled SLR exemption for banks. The UK's vaccine supply issues are weighing on the pound.
XAU/USD stabilises ahead of bombardment of Fed speak and key US data next week
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) are consolidating in the low $1740s, close the 21-day moving average which currently resides just above $1740. Prices have been generally well supported above the $1730 level, amid a lack of any real fundamental drivers throughout the day.
Crypto market on track to a $2 trillion capitalization
In the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market managed to recover about 80$ billion in market capitalization reaching $1.81 trillion. The next target is the astronomical $2 trillion capitalization level.
Roblox (RBLX): Valuation too high to buy but Stifel says $85 target
Roblox shares launched on the stock market on Wednesday, March 10. RBLX shares were immediately targetted by retail traders. Roblox user numbers grew considerably during lockdown.