After consolidating for the past two weeks, stocks broke bullishly out of consolidation.

Thursday was day 39 for the daily cycle. That places stocks in their timing band for a daily cycle decline. Instead, stocks backtested the 10 day MA then broke out to a new all-time high on Thursday. This allows us to construct an accelerated trend line.

Stocks have been going vertical since the March DCL. Stops can be raised to the pivot that was formed by backtesting the 10 day MA - 4174.12