The Dollar

The dollar formed a bearish reversal on Friday.

Friday was day 7 for the dollar’s daily cycle. Friday’s bearish reversal sets the dollar up for a left translated daily cycle formation. A swing high and close below the 10 day MA would signal the daily cycle decline. The dollar is in a daily downtrend. If the dollar forms a swing high below the upper daily cycle band then the dollar will remain in its daily downtrend and trigger a daily cycle sell signal. A break below 90.01 will form a daily swing high.

Stocks

Stocks formed a swing low on Friday.

The rally out of the day 48 DCL did see stocks become stretched above the 10 day MA. Thursday’s bullish reversal allowed the 10 day MA to catch up to price. A break above the day 13 high will have us label day 15 as the half cycle low.

Since mid April, stocks have been consolidating, building up energy.

After consolidating for the past 2 months, a break out to new highs should lead to a bullish trending move.