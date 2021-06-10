The Miners regained the 10 day MA on Thursday. The Miners printed their lowest point on Thursday, day 28. This places them in their timing band for a daily cycle low. Thursday's bullish candle is a buy signal since regaining the 10 day MA this late in the daily cycle has good odds of marking the DCL. A swing low will have us label day 28 as the DCL. The Miners are currently in a daily uptrend. If they form a swing low above the lower daily cycle band, they will remain in their daily uptrend and trigger a cycle band buy signal. A break above 38.99 will form a daily swing low.
