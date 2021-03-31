Stocks are still waiting on a direction.
Tuesday was day 18 for the daily equity cycle. A break above the day 9 high of 3983.57 will assure us of a right translated daily cycle formation as stocks resume their intermediate cycle advance. However as we discussed yesterday, the bearish divergences developing on the oscillators point to a daily cycle decline. If stocks break below the 10 day MA and close below the 3940 level then the gravitational pull of the pending DCL will likely take over and send stocks to seek out their daily cycle low.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 1.1700-1685 area can test bears
EUR/USD bears catch a breather around low marked on November 05, 2020. Bearish MACD, sustained trading below 200-day SMA favor sellers. Multiple bottoms since late-July add to the downside filters.
GBP/USD: Bears giving back ground to the bulls towards neckline resistance
GBP/USD is carving out a slightly bullish case on the lower time frames, cutting into the bearish prospects of a downside daily extension. Meanwhile, as per the hourly chart, the right-hand shoulder was formed and gave additional conviction to the downside bias.
Top 3 Price Prediction: PayPal bolsters mainstream adoption supporting cryptocurrency payments
PayPal has announced that its US-based users will pay online merchants around the world using cryptocurrencies. The move is geared toward boosting the adoption of digital assets into mainstream commerce.
GBP/USD: Bears giving back ground to the bulls towards neckline resistance
GBP/USD is carving out a slightly bullish case on the lower time frames, cutting into the bearish prospects of a downside daily extension. Meanwhile, as per the hourly chart, the right-hand shoulder was formed and gave additional conviction to the downside bias.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence rockets to 12-month high, dollar follows
The combination of widespread vaccination, a reviving labor market and the stimulus sweetener has brought consumer optimism to its highest levels since the pandemic arrived last winter.