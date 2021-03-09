Stocks closed below the 50 day MA on Monday. If stocks deliver any bearish follow through that would indicate a continuation of the daily cycle decline. A break below 3694.12 would form a failed daily cycle. There are 3 things that I am looking for to signal that the correction is over.

Second- Stocks need to deliver bullish follow through and break above the declining trend line. Breaking above the declining trend line will indicate that day 23 was the DCL.

Third --Stocks need to form a weekly swing low. Week 23 placed stocks in their timing band for an intermediate cycle low. A break above 3914.50 will form a weekly swing low. Stocks are in a strong weekly uptrend. If a weekly swing low forms then stocks will remain in their weekly uptrend and trigger a weekly cycle band buy signal.