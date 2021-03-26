Stocks were rejected by the 10 day MA on Wednesday.
If stocks closed below the 50 day MA that would have signaled the daily cycle decline.Â Instead, stocks formed a bullish reversal off of support from the 50 day MA on Thursday.Â Stocks are currently in a daily uptrend.Â If stocks form a swing low above the lower daily cycle band then stocks will remain in their daily uptrend and trigger a cycle band buy signal. Â A break above 3919.54 will from a swing low.
If stocks break above the declining trend line and close above 3940 resistance level then stocks will resume their intermediate cycle advance.
