Stocks formed a daily swing low on Monday.
After peaking on day 11, stocks printed their lowest point on Friday, day 19.
Half cycle lows can form as late as day 19, but 19 days is normally too early to expect a daily cycle low. The previous daily cycle was stretched at 61 days. Oftentimes a shortened cycle follows a stretched cycle, which allows for the cycle counts to balance out. The decline into the day 19 low retraced to the 61% fib level, which makes me think that stocks did print an early DCL. Since stocks are in a daily uptrend, Monday's swing low indicates that stocks will remain in their daily uptrend. We will use a close above the declining trend line to label day 19 as the DCL which will trigger a cycle band buy signal.
And a bullish break above the daily cycle trend line would indicate that the bulls are ready to run.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD awaits RBA on the way to 0.7800, market sentiment favors bulls
AUD/USD wavers inside the latest triangular formation at Monday’s top. Risks remain positive, back the bulls after snapping two-day losing streak.
Gold drops back towards multi-month lows in the $1720s
Gold has dropped back from Asia Pacific session highs around $1760 to trade just above last Friday’s multi-month sub-$1720 lows. Focus will be on a raft of tier one US data, stimulus and pandemic updates this week and gold could be choppy.
Dogecoin price aims for greatness after developers release new update in two years
Dogecoin price is on the verge of a significant 25% breakout. The digital asset receives its first update since 2019 due to increase in demand. DOGE was listed on Phemex with up to 20x leverage.
S&P 500 Goldman says emphatic No, rates are not a risk to equity valuations
Goldman Sachs Chief US Equity Strategist David Kostin said in his weekly note to clients that inflationary concerns were not a risk to equity valuations.
US Dollar Index looks consolidative around 91.00 ahead of ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, navigate the area of 3-week tops just above the 91.00 mark at the beginning of the week.