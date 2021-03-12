Cycle Trading: Stocks Break n Through

Stocks are breaking out.

Stocks closed at new all time highs on Thursday.

The Russell broke out to new highs as well on Thursday.

Both the Transports ...

... and the Dow are delivering bullish follow through to their respective breakouts.

I believe that March 4th was not just a daily cycle low, but an intermediate cycle low as well. (Which is something that I plan to cover in the Weekend Report.) If I am correct that stocks are now in week 1 of a new intermediate cycle, and if this weekly cycle right translates then stocks could be rallying for 15 - 20 weeks before the next intermediate cycle decline.