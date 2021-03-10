On Monday we said that we were looking for stocks to do 3 things to signal that the correction is over.
Stocks managed to close above the 10 day MA (1) and broke above the declining trend line (2).
However, stocks have yet to form a weekly swing low (3). We will use the close above the 10 day MA and declining trend line break to label day 23 as the DCL. We are still waiting for a break above 3914.50 to form a weekly swing low to signal that the intermediate cycle low has been set.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops below 0.7700 despite upbeat Chinese inflation data
AUD/USD drops below 0.7700, extending losses, as the bulls remain unimpressed by the upbeat Chinese inflation data. RBA’s Lowe indirectly cites inflation fears. Risk-off mood and the US dollar's strength weigh on the aussie.
Gold bulls eye US covid stimulus update for fresh moves above $1,700
Gold wavers in a choppy range after printing the heaviest gains in two months. Market sentiment stays positive amid hopes of US stimulus, economic recovery. CPI from China, US will decorate calendar, virus/vaccine updates shouldn’t be missed as well.
EUR/USD: Fades bounce off 200-day SMA below 1.1900
Despite recently picking up from the intraday low of 1.1888 to 1.891, EUR/USD prints 0.10% losses during early Wednesday. The major currency pair fades the previous day’s U-turn from 200-day SMA while keeping downside break of a key support line, portrayed last week.
Dogecoin targets $0.07 after breakout from key pattern
Dogecoin price had a significant breakout from a descending triangle pattern. DOGE bulls target $0.07 as the next price after shifting the momentum back in their favor. The digital asset could see a pullback to re-test the previous resistance trendline.
US Dollar Index: Decent support emerged around 92.00
After climbing to fresh yearly highs in the mid-92.00s, DXY sparked a move lower to the 92.00/91.90 band.