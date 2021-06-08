Stocks broke out to a new daily cycle high on Tuesday. The new high on day 18 begins to shift the odds towards a right translated daily cycle formation.

We have been watching RSI as stocks emerged from their day 48 DCL. Just prior to the day 48 DCL, RSI became overbought twice. As it became overbought it delivered quick bearish reversals. Now we are seeing a change in behavior. RSI became overbought on Friday. However it did not deliver a quick bearish reversal. If RSI embeds in overbought that would indicate that stocks are resuming their intermediate cycle advance. Stocks have been consolidating for the past 2 weeks just below the all time high of 4238.04. A bullish break above this resistance level could lead to a trending move.