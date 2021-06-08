Stocks broke out to a new daily cycle high on Tuesday. The new high on day 18 begins to shift the odds towards a right translated daily cycle formation.
We have been watching RSI as stocks emerged from their day 48 DCL. Just prior to the day 48 DCL, RSI became overbought twice. As it became overbought it delivered quick bearish reversals. Now we are seeing a change in behavior. RSI became overbought on Friday. However it did not deliver a quick bearish reversal. If RSI embeds in overbought that would indicate that stocks are resuming their intermediate cycle advance. Stocks have been consolidating for the past 2 weeks just below the all time high of 4238.04. A bullish break above this resistance level could lead to a trending move.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears tighten grips below 1.2185-90 key hurdle
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 10-day SMA, two-week-old resistance line. Further weakness envisioned amid stronger bearish bias of MACD. Bears aim for ascending trend line from April, bulls have a bumpy road.
GBP/USD holding near 1.4200 despite discouraging UK news
The GBP/USD pair trades lower in range, flat on a weekly basis as it returned to the 1.4160 price zone. The pound suffered a setback at the beginning of the day from market talks indicating the UK could have to delay its plan to fully reopen on June 21.
XAU/USD fails to hold above $1,900 despite falling bond yields
The XAU/USD pair closed the first day of the week in the positive territory and continued to push higher during the first half of the day on Tuesday.
Beware of groupthink as crypto bellwethers test support
Bitcoin price accelerating to the downside as the May 19 low moves into the crosshairs. Ethereum price triggers bear pennant pattern, driving ETH to $2,300. XRP price releases from bear flag pattern, testing the critical support at $0.780.
US: Disappointing hiring not for lack of trying
In another sign that businesses' inability to find enough workers is holding back growth, job openings blew past previous records to reach an all-time high of 9.3 million.