Cycle Trading: Potential Inflection Points
The dollar has been in a daily downtrend that has been characterized by peaks printing below the upper daily cycle band and lows forming below the lower daily cycle band. The dollar reached a potential inflection point on Tuesday.
Tuesday was day 8 for the dollar's daily cycle. Left translated daily cycles typically roll over by day 8. The dollar is also up against resistance from the 50 day MA. A swing high here should send the dollar into its daily cycle decline.
Bonds also appear to be at an inflection point.
Bonds closed above the upper daily cycle band on day 9 trying to re-establish its daily uptrend. It has since formed a swing high and trended lower. Bonds did print a reversal off of the daily cycle trend line on Tuesday. Closing below the 10 day MA and forming a bearish zero line crossover on the TSI are signals that the daily cycle is in decline. Bonds will need to form a swing low here to avoid breaking below the daily cycle trend line, which would confirm the daily cycle decline.
