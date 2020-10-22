Stocks printed a bullish reversal on Thursday
Stocks managed to close above the upper daily cycle band on Thursday to signal a daily uptrend. If stocks form a swing low above the lower daily cycle band then stocks will remain in their daily uptrend and trigger a cycle band buy signal. The bullish reversal eases the parameters for forming a swing low. A break above 3460.53 forms a daily swing low. Then a break above the declining trend line will signal that day 20 was a half cycle low.
AUD/USD fuelled 0.2% by strong PMI Composite in early Asia
AUD is up on the day so far as early data gives the bulls a head start. Early Asia has been kind to Aussie bulls with the price of the currency extending its late New York gains with a robust Construction PMI report, solidly above the 50.0 expansion level, arriving at 54.2.
NZD/USD bullish bets above 0.6690 marked down by CPI miss
NZD/USD bulls have been stopped in their tracks by the miss in the CPI data. The US dollar found a lease of life on Wall Street, bulls encouraged by data. New Zealand's CPI was released in recent trade which has changed the bird's flight trajectory in early Asia.
XAU/USD’s reversal extends to $1,900 area
Gold’s upside attempt witnessed on Wednesday has been short-lived as the precious metal was unable to extend gains beyond $1.930 area. XAU/USD has given away gains on Thursday, with US dollar demand picking up amid a sourer market sentiment and upbeat US macroeconomic figures.
Bitcoin rises to new yearly highs while the rest of the crypto market follows
Bulls are finally making a comeback into the market and regaining full control of the price across the board. According to the data by CoinMarketCap, a massive $22 billion has come into the market amid Bitcoin’s recovery beyond $13,000.
WTI bulls keep the fuell buring into Wall Street close
West Texas Intermediate crude oil is higher on the day, although has run into resistance and started to consolidate.