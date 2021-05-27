On Tuesday we noted that Oil was running into resistance at the 66.50 level.
Oil closed above the 66.50 level on Thursday. Another possible area for resistance is the day 39 high of 67.02. But with oil only on day 4 for its new daily cycle, oil should have the energy to break though this resistance level. With oil being in a daly uptrend, a break above the day 39 high should result in a trending move.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Thursday’s Doji above 10-day EMA keeps buyers hopeful
EUR/USD remains subdued near 1.2200 during the early Asian session on Friday. The currency major pair wobbled between 1.2215 and 1.2175 before closing near the mid-point and hence forming a bullish Doji candlestick chart on the daily play.
GBP/USD: Defends 1.4200 during another battle with key hurdle
GBP/USD seesaws around the week’s top, clinging to 1.4200 of late, during the early Asian session on Friday. The cable pair marked the heaviest jump in three weeks the previous day, not to forget bouncing off 21-day EMA.
XAU/USD extends correction to $1,890 after US data
The XAU/USD pair reached its highest level since early January at $1,912 on Wednesday but ended up closing the day in the negative territory below $1,900 pressured by rising US Treasury bond yields.
Ripple bears eye $0.75
XRP price has failed to be a champion during the bounce off the May 19 and May 23 lows, generating only a 50% gain from the low. Over the last four days, the price action has been more reflective of a topping process.
US Durable Goods Orders in April show strong underlying expansion
Business investment jumps to highest since August 2020. Overall goods orders restrained by automobile and chip shortage. March orders revised sharply higher in all categories. First-quarter GDP unchanged at a 6.4%, initial claims fall.