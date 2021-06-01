Oil broke above the March high on Tuesday, establishing a new yearly cycle high.
After peaking in March, oil declined into a DCL. The ensuing daily cycle saw oil peak on day 39, which was below the March high. Oil printed a DCL on 5/21, which makes Tuesday -- day 6 for the new daily cycle. After a 3 month consolidation, breaking out to a new high this early in the daily cycle should result in a bullish trending move. If oil delivers bullish follow through then the day 39 breakout level can be used as the stop.
However, there are some concerns.
This is month 14 for the yearly oil cycle, which places oil deep in its timing band for a yearly cycle decline. There are bearish divergences developing on the oscillators. Oil formed a bearish reversal on Tuesday.
If oil forms a swing high and closes back in the resistance zone that would jeopardize the breakout. A close below the resistance zone would set oil up for a left translated daily cycle formation.
