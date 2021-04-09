On Tuesday we discussed how the Miners are in the advancing phase of a new intermediate cycle. Tonight we will look at the longer term picture.
The Miners were on a brutal decline that began last August. The Miners printed their lowest point in March which was month 12. That places the Miners in their timing band for a YCL. The Miners have formed a monthly swing low to signal the new yearly cycle. The Miners will need to break above the declining monthly trend line to confirm the YCL. Then they could close above the 10 month MA as it rallies out of its YCL. The Miners are in a monthly uptrend. Since the swing low formed above the lower daily cycle band that signals that they will remain in their monthly uptrend and trigger a monthly buy signal.
