Since printing the March 3rd DCL the Miners have gone on to print a higher high and a higher low. Closing above the long term down trend line indicates that March 3rd was not only a daily cycle low, but an intermediate cycle low as well. And with this being a new intermediate cycle, we could see the Miners trend higher for the next 10 to 15 weeks before the weekly cycle peaks .Â Which is something I plan to further discuss in the Weekend Report.

