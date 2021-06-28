The Miners broke below the day 34 low, extending their daily cycle decline.
Often times a bottom forms by undercutting a recent low. The bullish divergence on the oscillators aligns with this scenario. Monday was day 40 for the daily Miner cycle, which places them deep in their timing band for a DCL. Monday's bullish reversal on eases the parameters for forming a swine low. A break above 34.44 will form a swing low. Then a close above the 10 day MA will signal the new daily cycle.
