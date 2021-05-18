The Miners formed a bullish reversal on Tuesday.
After the big 4.88% rally on Monday, it is not surprising to see a pullback on Tuesday.
Monday's rally saw the Miners breakout above the 39 resistance level. Tuesday's bullish reversal backtested that level. This level should now act as support which can be used as a stop.
