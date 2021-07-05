The Miners formed a swing low on Wednesday and closed above the 10 day MA on Friday to signal a new daily cycle.
What are the expectations for this new daily cycle?
The above chart is a look at the last 9 years for the Miners.
Highlighted are the rallies that began during the summer months (late May through early September).
Hope history repeats itself.
