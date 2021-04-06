A change of character in the Miners is unfolding.
Prior to the March day 67 DCL the Miners were in a daily downtrend characterized by forming lower highs and lower lows. The day 19 DCL was the first higher low and now on Tuesday the Miners printed a higher high --> which ends the pattern of lower highs and lower lows. The Miners also closed above the upper daily cycle band. Closing above the upper daily cycle band indicates that the Miners are now in a daily uptrend. That aligns with the emerging bullish RSI pattern. Prior to the day 67 DCL, RSI 5 would embed in oversold and reverse quickly once overbought. That patterns is changing. RSI became embedded in overbought at the peak of the March daily cycle. RSI did not embed in oversold as the Miners printed the day 19 DCL. Instead, RSi reversed quickly and is now oversold.
If RSI becomes embedded in overbought that would be characteristic of the advancing phase of a new intermediate cycle.
Being in the advancing phase of a new intermediate cycle would signal a major change in trend. Which will be a game changer.
