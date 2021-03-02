The Miners formed a swing low on Tuesday.

The Miners printed their lowest point on Monday, day 65. That places them very deep in their timing band for a DCL. Next we need to see is a close above the 10 day MA to signal a new daily cycle.

However, it appears that the Miners found major support for a change in trend.

The Miners are in the process of backtesting a multi year resistance zone, which should now act as a major support level. If the Miners can close above the 50 day MA that has bullish follow through that would signal a change in trend.