Stocks broke lower again on Thursday to close below the 50 day MA.
Stocks also closed below the lower daily cycle band on Thursday. Closing below the lower daily cycle band ends the daily uptrend uptrend begins a daily downtrend, giving us the expectation of lower highs and lower lows. The peak day 11 sets stocks up for a left translated daily cycle. A. break below the previous daily cycle low of 3694.12 will form a failed daily cycle.
The Nasdaq formed a failed daily cycle on Thursday. In the Weekend report we will look at the intermediate (weekly) cycle in order to develop expectations for the intermediate cycle low.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles 0.7700 as risk-aversion deepens, NFP eyed
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7700, having hit fresh three-week lows at 0.7688, as risk-aversion remains at full steam in Asia. Stocks tumbled while the US dollar rallied alongside the Treasury yields after Fed Chair Powell dismissed the bond market turmoil. NFP awaited.
Gold: Technicals argue for weekly 50% mean reversion
Gold price is testing bullish commitments at critical levels. Bulls look to weekly chart for guidance back to a mean reversion. At the time of writing, gold is trading in a bearish environment. Conditions on the hourly chart are bearish as well.
GBP/USD: En route 11-week-old support around 1.3800
GBP/USD stands on slippery ground, drops for third consecutive day. The cable extends weakness below 10-day SMA after breaking 21-day SMA the previous day. January tops, key Fibonacci retracement levels lure the bears below the key support line.
Crypto market bleeds after Bitcoin’s rejection at $52,000
The cryptocurrency market is still suffering from the impact of Bitcoin’s rejection of $52,000 for the second time in less than two weeks. Declines are likely to gain momentum, with BTC already trading under $50,000.
Dollar Index hits three-month high as Powell triggers risk-off
The dollar index has jumped to 91.70, the highest level since Dec. 1, extending Thursday's 0.75% rise to 91.63. The US dollar is drawing haven bids, courtesy of the Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell's comments on Thursday. Equities turn risk averse, boosting demand for the greenback.